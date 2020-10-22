NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for the Memphis Grizzlies going into the 2020-21 season

The Memphis Grizzlies did not make the 2020 NBA Playoffs but were undoubtedly one of the surprises in the league last season. The team held on to the 8th seed in a loaded Western Conference for a long time before injuries to key players meant that they ran out of steam during the seeding games in the Orlando Bubble. With the Grizzlies looking to get stronger ahead of next season, a plethora of NBA trade rumors have surrounded the franchise about the players they may acquire or let go.

On that note, here are the three most valuable trade assets that the Memphis Grizzlies could use this off-season.

NBA Trade Options: Three most valuable assets for the Memphis Grizzlies going into the 2020-21 season

For this list, we have considered the value of a trade asset and the likelihood of the Memphis Grizzlies using it in a trade this off-season. Without further ado, let's get started.

#1 Future Draft Picks

The Memphis Grizzlies' collection of draft picks is incredibly impressive.

The Memphis Grizzlies arguably have the best chest of draft picks at their disposal in the NBA.

From the upcoming 2020 draft till the 2025 one, the Grizzlies will have 16 draft picks, seven of them being first-round picks. If the franchise plays its cards right, they could potentially bring in an NBA superstar that could not only guide young stars like Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. but also take the team to the next level.

What the Memphis Grizzlies could do with their draft picks alone is an incredibly scary thought indeed.

#2 Brandon Clarke

Brandon Clarke was very impressive during his rookie campaign.

While Ja Morant was lighting up the NBA with his silken skills and performances and attracting the attention of the competition, Brandon Clarke was equally impressive, if not more, while operating mostly under the radar.

Clarke is essentially a template of what franchises around the NBA need their big men to be. The 24-year-old is not only a force on the inside but can also light it up from the deep as well.

The fact that Brandon Clarke is so young only boosts his trade value for the Memphis Grizzlies. If the franchise is smart about the NBA trade they offer, they could potentially get a superstar in the NBA for Clarke and just a few first-round picks.

#3 Grayson Allen

Grayson Allen largely flew under the radar last season.

While Grayson Allen may have gone largely unnoticed by many in the NBA community, he has done relatively well for the Memphis Grizzlies off the bench.

While the 25-year-old's numbers are not eye-popping by any means, he is a very efficient shooter from behind the arc, making 40.4% of his shots. Allen is also an elite shot-creator and can be used as a ball-handler when the situation calls for it.

Every team needs a player who can come off the bench and make a significant impact on the game, and Grayson Allen is exactly that kind of a player. With all the skills the player has in his arsenal, the Memphis Grizzlies could get a good return on the 25-year-old if they decide to send him away in an NBA trade this off-season.