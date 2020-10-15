NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for Philadelphia 76ers going into the 2020-21 season

The Philadelphia 76ers are entering one of the most important offseasons in the franchise's history. After a dreadful exit from the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs, NBA trade rumors suggest that the 76ers are prepared to shake up their roster in the hopes of turning their fortunes around. Let's take a look at the best trade assets the Philadelphia 76ers have this offseason with this in mind.

3 best trade assets for the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason:

Before we begin, it's important to keep in mind that Doc Rivers, the new head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, has already expressed his desire to build the roster around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. In all likelihood, the 76ers will give the Embiid-Simmons duo another shot, and we won't be considering any of the bizarre NBA trade rumors going around that suggest moving one of these two superstars.

#3. Josh Richardson

Philadelphia 76ers Media Day

The biggest problem for the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason will be their cap space. Josh Richardson has a player option worth $11.6 million for next season and will be an unrestricted free agent the year after. Although the 27-year-old can contribute on either end of the court, he's not a great fit next to Embiid and Simmons.

Richardson can attack the rim and pull up from mid-range but lacks the ability to make plays or score 3s consistently (two qualities that the 76ers need the most). Some NBA trade rumors suggest that Doc Rivers and co might move Josh Richardson in exchange for a shooter like Seth Curry to have more shooting around on their roster.

#2. Matisse Thybulle

Philadelphia 76ers Media Day

Matisse Thybulle might be a great player to hold on to for any team given his future potential. He can develop into one of the best players in the league in a couple of years.

I might consider it for Hield, Sam. https://t.co/jw79KDuYDa — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) October 14, 2020

But the Philadelphia 76ers are in win-now mode and are under pressure to deliver next season. NBA trade rumors suggest the 23-year-old could be shipped away for a player like Buddy Hield, who can instantly help the 76ers' dynamic duo in the playoffs next year.

#1. Al Horford

Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Lakers

Al Horford probably tops the list of 'bad-contracts' in the NBA right now. Aged 34, Horford still has $81 million left on his contract in the next three years. Even though he can score in the paint and shoot the 3 ball, Horford has been a bad fit next to Joel Embiid and has created spacing issues for the Philadelphia 76ers' offense.

#NBA column: What else would the #Sixers have to give up in order to acquire a quality player in a trade involving Al Horford? And what are the chances the #76ers don't make a major move? https://t.co/jqQ51Nb5CJ pic.twitter.com/EfirIuuv2o — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) October 14, 2020

According to recent NBA trade rumors, offloading Al Horford's contract should be the top priority for the Philadelphia 76ers, and they'll be looking to get a two-way wing player in exchange. Even though Horford is past his prime, he can still score close to 15 points a game and can be a great option for teams that are looking to add a defensive big to their roster.

