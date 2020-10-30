NBA Trade Options: 5 LA Lakers players that LA Clippers should target this off-season

The LA Lakers have now won 17 NBA Championships, with their most recent coming in the Orlando Bubble. The team was outstanding throughout and seldom looked like losing at any stage. The LA Clippers, meanwhile, were a shadow of their illustrious selves during the playoffs and fell well short of expectations. Since the end of the postseason, both teams have been the subject of NBA trade rumors, with several players rumored to leave both franchises this off-season.

With the LA Clippers in desperate need of strengthening its roster, let us have a look at five players from the LA Lakers the franchise could go after ahead of the start of next season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Five LA Lakers players the LA Clippers must target this off-season

For this list, we have included players from the LA Lakers, who could make a positive impact at the LA Clippers. More specifically, we have considered players who are centers and ones who can space the floor and be the playmaker for the team. Without further ado, let's get started.

#1 Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo

Even at 34, Rajon Rondo has proven that he can be a major factor on a championship team.

Rondo was absolutely integral for the LA Lakers during the 2020 postseason, with his playmaking and leadership off the bench rallying the troops on several occasions. He even knocked down tough shots in clutch moments in the Western Conference Finals.

Rajon Rondo's performances prove that not only is he a starting-caliber point guard with elite playmaking, he is also a leader who can guide the team when it needs it most. With the player reportedly set to opt out of his contract with the Lakers, the LA Clippers need to snag him this off-season.

#2 Avery Bradley

Avery Bradley

Despite deciding against playing in the Orlando Bubble, interest in Avery Bradley has not diminished whatsoever. In fact, according to NBA trade rumors, more teams are interested in him than was the case before the lockdown.

The 29-year-old can space the floor and is an elite defender who can occasionally lock up some of the best in the NBA. He is almost a great, if not elite, playmaker who is able to see passing lanes defenders are seldom aware of.

With Avery Bradley reportedly looking to opt out of his contract with the LA Lakers this off-season, the Clippers could solve their playmaking problems by acquiring the player ahead of next season.