NBA Trade Options: 5 shooters that the Philadelphia 76ers can target this off-season

After a disappointing end to their 2019-20 NBA campaign, the Philadelphia 76ers have reworked their front office and coaching staff, bringing in Daryl Morey as their General Manager and Doc Rivers as their head coach. With Morey aware of the Philadelphia 76ers' shooting struggles, various NBA trade options have linked the franchise with prolific shooters that may be added to team's roster this off-season.

NBA Trade Options: Five sharp-shooters the Philadelphia 76ers could add to their roster this off-season

#1 Joe Harris

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets swingman Joe Harris will be a free agent this off-season and is set to receive a lot of interest from teams across the league due to his shooting skills and versatility in defense. Harris is a great shooter off the dribble and can also be a catch-and-shoot guy if the team requires him to do that.

Joe Harris could also be a scoring option for the Philadelphia 76ers if Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have poor games. Harris shot above 40% from downtown and averaged close to 15 points for the Brooklyn Nets for the third consecutive year.

Even though the Brooklyn Nets will try to re-sign the 2019 Three-Point Contest champion, according to NBA trade rumors, Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers could find a way to make him a big offer by moving a few other pieces around.

ESPN story on Daryl Morey finalizing a deal to become Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations: https://t.co/xJ1oqTFWgy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2020

#2 Buddy Hield

Advertisement

2020 NBA All-Star - Practice & Media Day

Despite coming off a season where he averaged 19 points, NBA trade rumors suggest that the shooting guard Buddy Hield could be on his way out after a rift with head coach Luke Walton. Hield's role in the team went down last season, and he was even forced to come off the bench during the regular season.

Hield is one of the best 3-point shooters in the league and has made close to 40% of his three-point attempts since his league debut.

What's next for the 76ers' roster and Elton Brand after Philadelphia hired Daryl Morey to run the front office?



In 13 seasons with Houston Rockets, Morey made 77 trades. He acquired 27 draft picks and shipped out 37, and he added 70 players and dealt 72: https://t.co/PXicJNUpZa — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) October 29, 2020

It is an open secret that Daryl Morey values 3-point shooting a lot, and it won't be a surprise if Hield is one of his top NBA trade targets this off-season as he looks to fix a huge gap in the Philadelphia 76ers' offense.

Advertisement