NBA Trade Options: Analyzing a move for Markeiff Morris to Brooklyn Nets as they look to upgrade on the power forward position

In the ongoing NBA off-season, title hopefuls Brooklyn Nets are looking to add a third star to complement the likes of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. NBA trade rumors in this regard indicate that the Nets could be willing to part with their promising young core and pursue free agents and potential targets this off-season.

NBA Trade Options: Markieff Morris could be a viable alternative at power forward for the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Clippers

The Brooklyn Nets have a team that can contend for an NBA championship, as the star duo of point guard Kyrie Irving and small forward Kevin Durant are set to return next season. Both of them were out for a considerable time last year. Irving was nursing a shoulder injury while Durant was recovering from a ruptured Anterior Cruciate Ligament.

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

It can be argued that the Brooklyn Nets' only weakness is the power forward position, where Taurean Prince starts. Prince, who is a natural small forward, struggled against size and pace last season while playing out of position.

The Brooklyn Nets have Dzanan Musa as Prince's backup, but even he has failed to impress in the opportunities he has received till now.

As per NBA trade rumors, the Brooklyn Nets could make an attempt to make an upgrade on their power forward position ahead of the start of the next season.

Markieff Morris was arguably the best buyout signing in NBA history during this title run, allowing the Lakers to have a level of versatility in their lineups they didn’t before.@sabreenajm argues they should be looking to bring him back in free agency: https://t.co/bW124qbUxw — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) October 29, 2020

NBA trade rumors suggest that the LA Lakers' Markieff Morris could be available this off-season, as he is an unrestricted free agent. That's because after experiencing a title-winning campaign, Morris may not want to pass up the chance of starting for a title contender.

The Brooklyn Nets have a roster that could top $140 million in payments this season, so finding players who could sign for veteran minimum contracts is a must for the franchise.

Markieff Morris would bring a nice blend of toughness, defense and outside shooting between Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan/Jarrett Allen for the Brooklyn Nets. These traits were evident in the player during the LA Lakers' championship run, and the Nets will be hopeful of getting an experience of the same.