NBA Trade Options: Analyzing the moves that can make Boston Celtics title contenders next season

The Boston Celtics capped off an eventful season with a trip to the NBA Eastern Conference finals, where they got thoroughly outplayed by the Miami Heat. Danny Ainge and co will now start preparing for the offseason, as the Celtics will want to challenge fierce rivals LA Lakers for the championship next season. NBA trade options suggest multiple tweaks can be made, with key players leaving to make room for new entrants.

The Boston Celtics fell two wins short of meeting the LA Lakers in the NBA Finals for a 13th time, losing the chance to push their title count to a league-best 18. Instead, the Lakers are now tied with Boston at a total of 17 championships.

The first and foremost priority for the Boston Celtics should be up and coming star Jayson Tatum's extension. The young small forward has shown the potential to be a future MVP candidate since his debut, after emerging as the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

He made the All-NBA Third Team in September and is set to get a maximum extension from Boston this summer. With Tatum's future secure, the Celtics will look to put the right pieces around him.

The other thing that the Boston Celtics will need to sort out is Gordon Hayward's situation. Despite being in his prime, the former Utah Jazz forward hasn't performed to expectations after getting injured in his first game for the Celtics against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017.

Hayward has a player option this offseason, and there is no doubt that he will be exercising it, considering other teams are not going to offer him the same contract.

The best way to get rid of Hayward's contract will be to trade him, and NBA trade rumors suggest that multiple franchises will be looking to add him on a negotiated salary. This would allow the Boston Celtics to work with more cap space and get a role player or a veteran to occupy Gordon Hayward's spot.

The Boston Celtics will face a harder path to the conference finals next year. As such, the management will have to play their cards right in order to prevent the LA Lakers from winning another championship and breaking their record.

