NBA Trade Options: How the Boston Celtics can strengthen their frontcourt by green-lighting a swap between Gordon Hayward and Nikola Vucevic

After finishing third in the 2019-20 NBA Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics failed in the postseason yet again when they fell to the Miami Heat. The Boston Celtics will now to look to improve their roster in the off-season, with several NBA trade options in front of them.

NBA Trade Options: Why a move for Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon makes perfect sense for the Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat - Game Six

The Boston Celtics have a few key decisions to make this off-season, with players like Gordon Hayward and Enes Kanter in a position to exercise their player options. With the duo the subject of multiple NBA trade rumors, there is a good possibility that the Boston Celtics could start the next season without them.

NBA trade rumors in this regard indicate that Kanter could test the free agency market, and the Boston Celtics could use small forward Gordon Hayward as a trade chip.

With the historic franchise desperately lacking frontcourt players, a move for Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic could help solve a lot of their problems.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat - Game Six

The Boston Celtics might send Gordon Hayward, Romeo Langford and the14th and 26th picks in the NBA Draft 2020 to Orlando Magic for Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon.

Vucevic, a bonafide All-Star, would offer Boston Celtics much-needed size, scoring and defensive prowess in the frontcourt, while power forward Aaron Gordon is also a utility player and could be a great option to have from the bench.

Advertisement

Indiana Pacers Reportedly Have Interest In A Gordon Hayward Trade https://t.co/J5uItNHB4v — WBZ Boston Sports (@wbzsports) October 23, 2020

The Boston Celtics struggled against bigs in the postseason, with players like Joel Embiid, Bam Adebayo and even Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka dominating Daniel Theis in the paint.

If Vucevic comes in, he could more than hold his own against these type of players and be a key part of the Boston Celtics if the franchise manages to make a run at the championship.

Jaylen Brown revamped his game in countless ways this season, earning him the status of our 2019-20 Most Improved Player. https://t.co/7CxZdIBWZu — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 22, 2020

Danny Ainge and the Celtics' front office has been tasked with providing head coach Brad Stevens a championship-level roster. In this regard, a trade for the Orlando Magic duo might elevate the Boston Celtics to that level.