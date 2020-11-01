NBA Trade Options: How a move for Maurice Harkless could help Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant shed some defensive workload

The Brooklyn Nets are strong contenders for the NBA championship, with stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant set to make a return next season. NBA trade rumors have linked the Nets with various role players, with their front office looking to surround the duo with the right pieces.

Maurice Harkless has emerged as a prime candidate for the Brooklyn Nets, as the New York Knicks star might be looking for a new destination this off-season, as per NBA trade rumors.

NBA Trade Options: How Maurice Harkless could be the perfect role player for the Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert, the Brooklyn Nets are brimming with capable playmakers.

Now, GM Sean Marks and his front office must turn their attention to filling out the Brooklyn Nets roster with role players who can succeed without the ball.

That is where New York Knicks' Maurice Harkless comes in. The forward is a reliable three-point shooter, which makes him a perfect off-the-ball player.

However, that is not Harkless' biggest strength. The former LA Clippers player is one of the most versatile defenders in the NBA. With the Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash recently emphasizing the importance of defense, Harkless' inclusion could be a step in the right direction for the franchise.

The Nets' forward spot adjacent to Durant is their biggest question mark at the moment. Last year, it was filled mainly by Taurean Prince and Rodions Kurucs.

While the duo was solid two years ago, both players fell short of expectations in 2019-20 and should not be counted if the Brooklyn Nets harbour championship-winning contention. According to NBA trade rumors in this regard, filling that vacant spot with a reliable player could be the Nets' number one priority.

NBA trade rumors have suggested that the Brooklyn Nets could add another big name. In this regard, an early move for Maurice Harkless may give the management more clarity around what kind of attributes they want from the third star.