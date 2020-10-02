NBA Trade Options: The best and worst-case scenarios for Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram was excellent for the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2019-20 NBA regular season, as he averaged an impressive 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. The reigning Most Improved Player will be a free agent during this upcoming off-season, and he has been surrounded by a whirlwind of NBA trade rumors.

These rumors have linked the 23-year-old to a whole host of franchises, but only time will tell which NBA trade awaits the player. With that being said though, here are the best and the worst NBA trade options for Brandon Ingram this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Staying with the New Orleans Pelicans could be perfect for Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram needs to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans

Despite having a disappointing run in the bubble in Orlando, the New Orleans Pelicans showed signs of improvement as well as flashes of greatness during the regular season.

Brandon Ingram is part of the team's young core in his current franchise. He could potentially develop into an even better player in the future, due to the Pelicans' renowned player development setup.

With Lonzo Ball starting to show promise and Zion Williamson working towards getting fitter, this team could even compete for an NBA Championship if given time.

The New Orleans Pelicans have something special cooking, and Brandon Ingram will want to be a part of the recipe.

NBA Trade Rumors: The Charlotte Hornets could be the worst-case scenario for Brandon Ingram

The Charlotte Hornets have no direction

While Brandon Ingram may consider going to the Charlotte Hornets and becoming the first option there, this NBA trade would simply be disastrous for the player.

After recently becoming an All-Star, Ingram will want to take the next step and make the NBA Playoffs next season. But the Hornets are nowhere close to achieving that goal anytime soon.

While the franchise may have some promising young talent now, they still aren't a team that is worth leaving the New Orleans Pelicans for.

At the end of the day, due to the sheer lack of direction of the franchise, an NBA trade to the Charlotte Hornets would be the worst-case scenario for Brandon Ingram.

