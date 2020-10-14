NBA Trade Options: Why Fred VanVleet should re-sign with the Toronto Raptors despite interest from many other teams

After a stellar regular season, the Toronto Raptors disappointed in the playoffs as they were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. But their worries do not end there, with this offseason marking the free agency of many of the Toronto Raptors stars. One of these stars is Fred VanVleet. Due to what the 26-year-old is capable of on both ends, his free agency has brought about several NBA trade rumors speculating what his next destination could be.

But does Fred VanVleet need to move to a different team? Here are two of the biggest reasons why the guard must consider staying with the Toronto Raptors past this offseason.

NBA Trade Options: No franchise could offer Fred VanVleet more money than the Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet could stand to earn more money with the Toronto Raptors than with any other team.

While money isn't everything in the life of an NBA star, it does play a role in what decision a player decides to make. And if Fred VanVleet re-signed with the Toronto Raptors, he would be significantly more affluent than he would be with any other team in the NBA.

Pascal Siakam (15 PTS) and Fred VanVleet (13 PTS) hit 3 triples apiece in the 1st half of @Raptors action on NBATV! #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/7wGKfNTPz8 — NBA (@NBA) August 3, 2020

What's more is that according to NBA trade rumors, the Raptors are likely to add clauses in his contract, such as for an All-NBA team inclusion, to boost the maximum amount he could earn significantly.

These are conditions that Fred VanVleet could very realistically meet, making it increasingly possible that the 26-year-old could earn close to $100 million in just two years. Those are some big numbers, and are worthy of a big name such as himself.

NBA Trade Options: Fred VanVleet is unlikely to reach the same heights with another franchise

Toronto Raptors will provide more success than any other team interested in Fred VanVleet this offseason.

It is very obvious that Fred VanVleet would make any team he goes to significantly better. But the fact of the matter is, no other team that is interested in the 30-year-old will be able to provide more team success than the Toronto Raptors.

According to NBA trade rumors, the Raptors star has reportedly received interest from the New York Knicks, the OKC Thunder, and the Philadelphia 76ers. While the Thunder and 76ers are excellent teams, Fred VanVleet's current franchise is still far superior to them.

Fred VanVleet crosses and steps back! 😳 pic.twitter.com/5GBOpyXQdl — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2020

Additionally, with the Toronto Raptors clearing up cap space for a superstar this offseason, VanVleet may have another chance at being an NBA champion again next season.

