NBA News Update: "His training is the best" Rajon Rondo highlights the GOAT behind LeBron James' success, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on King's post-match comments

The long 2019-20 NBA season came to an end with the LA Lakers prevailing over the Miami Heat in a six-game Finals as LeBron James and co. tied the Boston Celtics for the most championship triumphs with 17. In this latest edition of the NBA news update, we'll take a look at what Rajon Rondo and Kareem Abdul Jabbar, two legends of the sport, said about one of the Lakers' key players LeBron James.

Thank you my friend!!! Truly appreciate our friendship and your words. 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 https://t.co/ytsjDX4xKr — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 13, 2020

NBA News Update: In an appearance on 'First Take', Rajon Rondo praises LeBron James

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

LeBron James' preparation for an NBA season is unparalleled. Even in his 17th year in the competition and at the age of 35, his determination and focus to be the best player in the league means that he tends to take better care of his body than most other players in the NBA.

In that backdrop, it is no surprise that LeBron James has won four NBA championships, doing so with as many different teams, and has also bagged four Finals MVPs as well.

Rajon Rondo, James' LA Lakers teammate, pointed out the same in the former's appearance on the basketball talk show 'First Take' where he was quoted as saying:

"His training is the best. His basketball IQ too, and he can do so many things apart from scoring on a nightly basis."

In an appearance on First Take today, Rajon Rondo highlighted a part of LeBron James’ success, calling Mike Mancias “the greatest trainer of all time, he’s the GOAT” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 13, 2020

Rajon Rondo is set to be a free agent this off-season. There is no doubt that multiple teams will be vying for his signature as the veteran is arguably the best backup point guard in the league. On his impending free agency, Rondo said:

"Right now, I'm just thinking about enjoying the moment, riding this high. Not thinking about free agency at all."

Rajon Rondo, who is expected to sign up again with the LA Lakers as per various reports, will be looking to win his third championship next season.

LA Lakers legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar shares his thoughts on LeBron James' 4th NBA championship win

After the LA Lakers won their 17th NBA championship, superstar LeBron James sent a clear message to his critics when he said:

"I want my damn respect ."

LeBron James also voiced the same for the Lakers organization, head coach Frank Vogel and Rob Pelinka.

Former LA Lakers legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar shared his thoughts on the subject on 'First Take' where he said:

"It was typical LeBron. He is very proud, very accomplished. It wasn't a surprise."

The LA Lakers and LeBron James will be back preparing for next season after the celebrations of their latest NBA win are over.

The historic franchise is set to face a sterner test next season as the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets will be in a strong position to challenge the Lake for the NBA championship.