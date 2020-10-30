NBA Trade Options: Why signing Gordon Hayward could help Portland Trail Blazers take a massive load off Damian Lillard's shoulders

Gordon Hayward hasn't had a great time with the Boston Celtics. A freak ankle injury during his debut season for the Cs hasn't allowed Hayward to really reach his potential all this while. Now, with multiple NBA Trade Rumors surrounding him, the former Utah Jazz player has an important decision to make, that could also feature Portland Trail Blazers.

Gordon Hayward has a $34.1 million player option for the 2020-21 season and he'll likely opt-in. Even though as per reports multiple teams are interested in him, if he does decide to opt out of his player option this offseason, he will have an option of moving to another team and starting afresh.

Let's take a look why this decision could work hugely in favour of Gordon Hayward and will provide him with a fresh start.

NBA Trade Rumors: Why Portland Trail Blazers need to sign Gordon Hayward

Boston Celtics v Memphis Grizzlies

Despite his slow start, Gordon Hayward was impressive for the Boston Celtics last season as he slowly but surely managed to get back to his old self. He has demonstrated his ability to lead from the front in tough moments as well as make key shots in clutch situations for his team.

Since everyone is talking about trading Gordon Hayward today, I wrote on how Hayward’s placement in @TheAthleticNBA player rankings informs whether the Celtics should even look to trade him:

https://t.co/yKZziSy6LC — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) October 26, 2020

Gordon Hayward has a player option this offseason, and there is the possibility that he won't exercise it. The Boston Celtics will also be looking to get rid of Hayward's contract, and NBA trade rumors suggest that multiple franchises will be looking to add him on a negotiated salary.

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Three

One team that could really use Hayward's services is the Portland Trail Blazers as they lack options at the forward position. The talented duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum work well for the Portland Trail Blazers in the regular season. However, they get outplayed by superior perimeter defenders and dominating bigs in the playoffs. The opposition teams take advantage of a lack of wings in the Portland side, as they can double-team the Trail Blazers' backcourt duo at any moment.

The veteran wing, who averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 50% shooting last year, has been a part of multiple NBA trade rumors. Hayward's presence in the Portland Trail Blazers team will help the team take the pressure off Damian Lillard, as the former Utah Jazz man is adept at creating shots for himself and his teammates.

☘️🗣 NEW CELTICS TALK POD@GoodmanHoops thinks the Celtics should be targeting one thing in this draft and should be able to find it at 14. Plus, the Gordon Hayward trade he'd do in a heartbeat.



🎧 https://t.co/nroPprZQOM

📺 https://t.co/WG3uqZDdCL pic.twitter.com/UqBeSrADkJ — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) October 28, 2020

The only other reliable star in the frontcourt for the Portland Trail Blazers is Serbian center Jusuf Nurkic, but he plays as a center and has a limited skill-set. He is a two-way player but can't influence the game as much as a wing does.

The latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the Portland Trail Blazers are in the market looking for players for a number of positions. If their recent playoffs exit is to be taken into account before making a decision then moving for Gordon Hayward seems to be a no-brainer

