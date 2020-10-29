NBA Trade Rumors: Bill Simmons urges Giannis Antetokounmpo to form a European big 3 at the Dallas Mavericks

During the ongoing off-season in the NBA, teams across the league are working out possible moves to improve their rosters. NBA trade rumors in this regard indicate that Giannis Antetokounmpo could leave the Milwaukee Bucks for Dallas Mavericks in the off-season.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks - Game Six

The Dallas Mavericks, who are known to be aggressive in the NBA trade market, were quick to showcase their title ambitions last year by making a move for Kristaps Porzingis.

The Mavericks now possess the European star duo of Porzingis and wunderkind Luka Doncic, who is coming off a stellar season. Despite having the two stars in their roster, the Dallas Mavericks plan to add another one, as they look to contend for the NBA championship next season.

In an episode of Jalen and Jacoby, popular sports personality Bill Simmons suggested that the third star for the Dallas Mavericks could be Giannis Antetokounmpo, who might be on his way out if the Milwaukee Bucks fail to reach the NBA Finals.

Antetokounmpo has won back to back MVPs but has struggled in the post-season, which has led to NBA trade rumors linking him with possible moves to both the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat.

On Giannis Antetokounmpo's contract situation, Simmons commented:

"I assume that he is leaving, or at least keeping his options open. Kevin Durant tore his Achilles and still signed a max contract. He is getting that max contract, wherever he goes, Miami or Dallas."

Simmons then suggested that Antetoukounmpo should join the Dallas Mavericks. He was quoted as saying in this regard:

"If I were him, I would go Luka Doncic. I think Luka is gonna be the next guy. For me it is a no brainer. I'm getting to Dallas, hitching my kite to Luka's right leg. Giannis is looking at Luka and saying, we are winning titles, not a title."

The 'Giannis Antetokounmpo to Dallas Mavericks' NBA trade rumor was first started by ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, who said that the Mark Cuban-owned team could be the front runners for the Greak Freak if he chooses to leave.

If this NBA trade goes through, the Dallas Mavericks will possess a trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Doncic and Porzingis, which would make them arguably the best team in the NBA.

The Mavericks are known for treating its European stars really well. An example in this regard is Dirk Nowitzki, and that could be a motivating factor for Antetokounmpo to join the franchise.