NBA Trade Options: Why taking a chance on Victor Oladipo should be a no brainer for the LA Lakers

After winning a record-tying 17th NBA championship, the LA Lakers will now set their sights on the offseason as they will look to improve their roster. The LA Lakers have some decent NBA trade options in front of them, as they begin their hunt for a third star who can complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

NBA Trade Options: ESPN insiders suggest Victor Oladipo to LA Lakers move in the offseason

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat - Game Four

Despite having Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the LA Lakers still have a glaring weakness that strong opponents have the capability to expose - the lack of a reliable star at the guard position. The backcourt starters are Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who are streaky shooters and lack playmaking skills.

New podcast. If there are going to be a few big trades this offseason, here is what they could look like (w/@TimBontemps & @kpelton) https://t.co/Ky25KP8NDM — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) October 19, 2020

Acquiring a player who can offer this skill-set will be the priority for the LA Lakers this offseason. And according to ESPN insiders Brian Windhorst and Kevin Pelton, the historic franchise could be in for the Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo. The insider duo discussed the possibility of an NBA trade on the Hoops Collective Podcast. On the prospect of LA Lakers landing Oladipo, Kevin Pelton stated the following:

"If Victor Oladipo is close to being what if he was before injury, I think you do that trade in a milisecond. Danny Green is 33, Kuzma is fine but nothing special, and you are trading a 1st round pick, not a lottery pick."

As suggested by the insiders, acquiring Victor Oladipo won't be cheap, as the LA Lakers will have to part with promising star Kyle Kuzma, veteran Danny Green, and a first-round pick. The possibility of acquiring a third star as good as Victor Oladipo will be enticing for Rob Pelinka and the Lakers. As such, there's a strong chance of them possibly going for this NBA trade.

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Victor Oladipo will be a massive improvement in the LA Lakers' backcourt, as he is a former Most Improved Player award winner and also made the All-NBA Third Team in the 2017-18 season. However, there are doubts about him rediscovering that form, considering a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee has kept him out of a considerable amount of action since 2019.

The Nigerian shooting guard has been linked with a move to multiple teams in the offseason, with Miami Heat being a potential destination for him. NBA trade rumors suggest that Victor Oladipo is looking to secure a move away from the Pacers, and this will be a golden opportunity for the LA Lakers to strike while the iron is hot.

Victor Oladipo wants a max deal when he becomes a free agent next offseason, per @EricPincus pic.twitter.com/VhG01cFsSl — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) October 17, 2020

