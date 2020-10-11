After yet another disappointing run in the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers, who have been surrounded by a plethora of NBA trade rumors, may consider offloading certain players. Ben Simmons is reportedly one of the players who could leave the franchise during the off-season.

Despite all the hype, the duo of Simmons and Joel Embiid just couldn't deliver the goods, and it may be time the franchise tried a different approach next season. On that note, here are three reasons why the Philadelphia 76ers need to move on from Ben Simmons.

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why Philadelphia 76ers should move Ben Simmons this off-season

For this list, we will assume that the Philadelphia 76ers would pick Joel Embiid over Ben Simmons. With that in mind, let's get started.

#3 'The Process' can no longer be trusted

The duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid has simply not worked.

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons individually rank among the best players in the NBA. But as a duo, it's fair to say that "The Process" failed all fans of the Philadelphia 76ers.

While on their day, this duo can lay waste to any opposition they face, those days have unfortunately been too few and far between for the Philadelphia 76ers' liking.

The fact of the matter is that the two players are too similar to each other. While Joel Embiid is a capable shooter from beyond the arc, he is at his best on the inside. And as we already know, the lack of an outside shot makes Ben Simmons a liability from anything further than 18 feet from the basket.

Considering the time the duo has played together and the utter lack of any tangible 'result' during this period, it may be time for the Philadelphia 76ers to trade away Ben Simmons.

#2 The high trade value of Ben Simmons

Ben Simmon has a high trade value.

While the 24-year-old has not been as productive for the Philadelphia 76ers as most fans would have hoped, he is still a superstar whom many teams in the NBA would love to acquire.

According to NBA trade rumors, there is reportedly interest in his services from teams like the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers. Thus, the player may certainly offer the 76ers trade assets with high value in return.

Trading away Ben Simmons for these assets could elevate the Philadelphia 76ers to the next level and make them a much more formidable team in the future.

#1 The players available in the trade market

CJ McCollum is among the many players that could be available for the Philadelphia 76ers.

As mentioned previously, Ben Simmons has an extremely high trade value. If the Philadelphia 76ers do indeed choose to go in that direction, the players they could bring in by trading away Ben Simmons could be too good to turn down.

CJ McCollum, Victor Oladipo and Buddy Hield are among the many players linked with the Philadelphia 76ers in many NBA trade rumors, and all of them could have a massive impact on the team.

Considering the quality of the players that may come in, it makes sense for Ben Simmons to be 'sacrificed' by the Philadelphia 76ers. If incoming players can potentially make the 76ers a contender for an NBA Championship, trading away Simmons should be more than worth it for the franchise.