NBA Trade Rumors: 5 centers Golden State Warriors can pick up from free-agency

The Golden State Warriors will be competing for yet another NBA Championship next season when Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson return from their long-term injuries. Since their appearance in the 2019 NBA finals, star forward Kevin Durant has left the franchise, while Andrew Wiggins has joined the team after weeks of NBA Trade Rumors concerning his future as his replacement.

With Draymond Green set to start as the power forward, it is the center position that needs immediate attention for the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors will reportedly trade their second overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft away this offseason and opt to tread a win-now route. Irrespective of whether they pick up a center in that potential deal or not, they would always require another off the bench.

Let us look at the five best options for the Golden State Warriors at the center position from the free agency market this off-season.

#5 NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors know what Meyers Leonard is capable of

Meyers Leonard got the start in Game 4 of the NBA WC Finals and went off.

Although the Golden State Warriors swept the Portland Trail Blazers 4-0 in the West Conference finals last season, one player who stood out in particular was Meyers Leonard. Leonard was given a handsome four-year/$41 million contract in 2016 by the Blazers, who had high expectations from him.

He never quite lived up the hype and the Blazers ended up trading him to the Miami Heat in the 2019 offseason. However, that wasn't before he ended his Portland stint in the best way possible.

Meyers Leonard finished with a career-high 30 PTS (5 3PT) and grabbed 12 REB for the @trailblazers in Game 4!#DubNation | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/qBBWv0lr2c — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) May 21, 2019

Meyers Leonard went off in his final game with the Blazers to score a career-high 30 points. The 7'1" stretch big wasn't someone the Warriors had prepared for as he had barely played in the playoffs that season. However, he came up with a big performance when he was handed a rare start.

Now in Miami, Leonard hasn't quite made it to their rotation either, but he would be perfect fit to come off the bench for the Golden State Warriors. He is tall, can catch a lob, and is a career 39% shooter from outside the arc, meaning he can stretch the floor very effectively.

#4 Frank Kaminsky can provide a bench scoring option to the Golden State Warriors

Frank Kaminsky was one of the few underrated players in a poor Charlotte Hornets side who joined the Phoenix Suns in 2019. He had above-average statistics in almost every offensive category despite playing for a relatively weaker team. Kaminsky is a career 10 points per game scorer and could be a solid addition to the GSW bench.

Frank Kaminsky posts 25 PTS (career-high 6 3PM) in an impressive offensive display off the bench to fuel the @hornets win!#BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/UHzhhdzsI5 — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2018

He is still only 27 and could potentially get better under Steve Kerr's coaching. Kaminsky isn't a good rebounder for his position, but he can make up for his lackluster defense by hitting threes at above 35% efficiency when he finds his rhythm. He shot 33% for the Phoenix Suns and has also shot up to 38% for the Hornets in the past.