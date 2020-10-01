After a promising end to their regular season, the Boston Celtics succumbed to an unlikely loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. After a playoff exit, NBA trade rumors suggest that the Celtics can be expected to be aggressive in the upcoming offseason.

While our season didn't end the way we all hoped, there's a lot to look forward to with this young team ☘️https://t.co/A7YQM9eGY6 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 30, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Players Boston Celtics should target this offseason

#1 Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat - Game Four

The Boston Celtics' offensive woes were quite apparent this postseason, as the franchise missed a natural frontcourt player against Miami Heat. Daniel Theis is a utility player, but he can't hold his own against the elite bigs of the NBA.

According to multiple NBA trade rumors, the Celtics will be looking to shop for a center in the offseason. Myles Turner should be the number one target, as he will allow the Boston Celtics to be tactically flexible on both ends of the court. Turner is a good shooter of the basketball and will allow the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to drive and kick during games more often.

#2 Victor Oladipo

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat - Game Four

The Boston Celtics have built their team around the forward pair of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. That has led to Kemba Walker, a four-time All-Star, playing off the ball. This has stagnated the Boston Celtics' offense, and a trade for Victor Oladipo has the potential to rejuvenate Brad Stevens' scheme.

NBA trade rumors suggest that Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo, who is a free agent this offseason, will be Boston Celtics' primary target. Oladipo has a diverse skillset as he can play both on and off the ball. His shooting and playmaking will help the Celtics in the half-court, as they have struggled to create offense from that position several times.

The USA international of Nigerian descent missed out on a lot of action due to injury in the last two seasons but will be looking to bounce back this year. A two-time All-star and one-time All-NBA inductee, Oladipo has indicated that he would like to win a championship, and the Celtics could fulfill his wish next season.

