Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players that the Indiana Pacers should target this off-season

Fred VanVleet
Fred VanVleet
Tonoy Sengupta
ANALYST
Modified 23 Oct 2020, 03:00 IST
Rumors
Advertisement

After a disappointing 2020 NBA Playoffs for the Indiana Pacers, several big-name players may leave the franchise, as per NBA trade rumors in this regard. However, we have opted for a slightly different take on the situation and will focus on the players that the Indiana Pacers should target ahead of the next season.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players that the Indiana Pacers should target this off-season

For this list, we have taken a look at various NBA trade rumors to pick out players who could cater to the different needs of the Indiana Pacers at the moment. More specifically, we have considered players who can handle the ball and ones who have the potential to be the third option for the team.

On that note, let's get started.

#1 Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet
Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet may be only 26 but he already knows what it takes to be an NBA champion.

The Toronto Raptors star is a threat at both ends. He has particularly impressive disruptive abilities at the defensive end while possessing elite abilities as a facilitator and in offense. As if that was not enough, he is one of the best shooters in the NBA from behind the arc and can space the floor to a very large extent.

Advertisement

With the star, who has barely hit his prime, entering free agency, the Indiana Pacers need to make it one of their top priorities to snag Fred VanVleet this off-season.

#2 Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday
Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday has been involved in numerous NBA trade rumors this off-season. The 30-year-old star has reportedly gone out of favor with the New Orleans Pelicans, with the franchise looking to trade him away.

Advertisement

Holiday was in awe-inspiring form for the franchise last season, expertly switching back and forth between the roles of a facilitator and high volume scorer whenever the team needed him to.

He is an All-NBA caliber defender who can shut down some of the best attackers in the game. If the Indiana Pacers are able to acquire the services of Jrue Holiday, the franchise could move up to a whole new level next season.

1 / 2 NEXT
Published 23 Oct 2020, 03:00 IST
NBA Golden State Warriors Indiana Pacers Paul George Fred VanVleet NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी