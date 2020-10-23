After a disappointing 2020 NBA Playoffs for the Indiana Pacers, several big-name players may leave the franchise, as per NBA trade rumors in this regard. However, we have opted for a slightly different take on the situation and will focus on the players that the Indiana Pacers should target ahead of the next season.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players that the Indiana Pacers should target this off-season

For this list, we have taken a look at various NBA trade rumors to pick out players who could cater to the different needs of the Indiana Pacers at the moment. More specifically, we have considered players who can handle the ball and ones who have the potential to be the third option for the team.

On that note, let's get started.

#1 Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet may be only 26 but he already knows what it takes to be an NBA champion.

The Toronto Raptors star is a threat at both ends. He has particularly impressive disruptive abilities at the defensive end while possessing elite abilities as a facilitator and in offense. As if that was not enough, he is one of the best shooters in the NBA from behind the arc and can space the floor to a very large extent.

With the star, who has barely hit his prime, entering free agency, the Indiana Pacers need to make it one of their top priorities to snag Fred VanVleet this off-season.

#2 Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday has been involved in numerous NBA trade rumors this off-season. The 30-year-old star has reportedly gone out of favor with the New Orleans Pelicans, with the franchise looking to trade him away.

Holiday was in awe-inspiring form for the franchise last season, expertly switching back and forth between the roles of a facilitator and high volume scorer whenever the team needed him to.

He is an All-NBA caliber defender who can shut down some of the best attackers in the game. If the Indiana Pacers are able to acquire the services of Jrue Holiday, the franchise could move up to a whole new level next season.