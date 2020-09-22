NBA Trade Rumors: A specialist shooter like Buddy Hield is what the Philadelphia 76ers need

The Philadelphia 76ers are in a bit of a fix right now. On paper, they have an incredible team with NBA superstars like Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. However, they have failed to deliver on the court - especially in the playoffs - and frequent injuries to both their aforementioned stars haven't helped either. Many NBA trade rumors have suggested that the 76ers could decide to break up their roster and start from scratch. Having said that, a squad as strong as this deserves another shot at an NBA championship.

One of the biggest drawbacks of the Philadelphia 76ers setup is the lack of perimeter threat, especially since J.J. Redick left for the New Orleans Pelicans. If they can provide Embiid and Simmons with a reliable 3-point shooter, the 76ers may just have a real chance at playoff success.

NBA Trade Rumors: Buddy Hield can add a new element to the Philadelphia 76ers offense

Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers have a scarcity of three-point shooters on their roster. Only three players shot above 40% from beyond the arc for them this season - Furkan Korkmaz, Alec Burks, and Shake Milton. Although their 14th spot in the NBA when it comes to 3-point percentage isn't terrible, they are amongst the bottom 10 teams in attempts per game.

🚨 32 PTS for Joel Embiid! 🚨



That's his career-high for points in a half!#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/Axx334YB6h — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2018

Some of the relatively newer stars on the Philadelphia 76ers - Al Horford, Josh Richardson, and Tobias Harris - are amongst the top of the team chart in 3-pointers attempted. Yet, only Harris has managed to knock them down at over 35% efficiency.

When the 76ers decided to hand Al Horford a massive contract last off-season, they expected him to stretch the floor in a way that he just hasn't managed to. In essence, they never managed to replace J.J. Redick.

Buddy Hield career statistics

Hield is the reigning 3-pt contest champion

Career points per game - 15.9

Career assists per game - 2.2

Career rebounds per game - 4.2

Career field goal % - 44.1%

Career 3pt % - 41.1%

One player the Philadelphia 76ers should be eyeing is Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield. The 27-year-old Bahamian has consistently been one of the most lethal shooters from distance in the NBA for a few seasons now. He has become much more than just a three-point shooter in the past couple of seasons, and he has averaged 20 points and nearly 5 rebounds on 41% efficiency from downtown.

Buddy Hield wins the three-point contest on the last shot🔥🔥



CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/mL3IJqP6jb — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 16, 2020

Unfortunately for Hield, his role in the Sacramento Kings squad has been reduced to that of a 6th man. With his $94million/4 year salary kicking in from the start of next season, the Kings are better off trading him than shell out such huge sums to a bench player.

Hield would be a fantastic addition to the Philadelphia 76ers side and the 27-year-old will get even better looks with Embiid and Simmons on his side.

NBA Trade Rumors: How can the Philadelphia 76ers finance a deal to bring Buddy Hield?

Sacramento Kings can get a like-for-like replacement in Josh Richardson

The Philadelphia 76ers can conjure up a number of different offers for the Kings to ponder over. They could part with any of Richardson, Horford, or Harris, or even a combination of any two of them. The Sacramento Kings can give back another player along with Buddy Hield, like Nemanja Bjelica, if so is the case.

We look forward to bringing you more NBA trade rumors regarding this.

