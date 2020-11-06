NBA Trade Rumors: Analyzing a move for Jrue Holiday which would bring balance to the Portland Trail Blazers' backcourt

The Portland Trail Blazers struggled last year in the regular season and could only reach the NBA playoffs due to talisman Damian Lillard's heroics in the Orlando bubble. The Blazers' front office will be looking to add reinforcements this offseason in order to improve the roster, and as per NBA trade rumors, Jrue Holiday could be an enticing option.

NBA Trade Rumors: How Jrue Holiday can fix the Portland Trail Blazers' defensive issues

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Three

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of the best offensive teams in the league, as they boast of arguably the best backcourt in the NBA, which comprises of dynamic guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. However, the Blazers struggle badly on the defensive side, as they lack a capable defender who can guard perimeter players.

New Orleans Pelicans' Jrue Holiday has been the subject of various NBA trade rumors this offseason. The team is looking to build around youngsters like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Title contenders like Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat are said to be interested in an NBA trade for Jrue Holiday, who has the talent to fit into any squad in the league.

Washington Wizards v New Orleans Pelicans

Jrue Holiday is a capable player both on and off the ball, and this is something that the Portland Trail Blazers could really use at the moment. A point guard by trade, Holiday can be a playmaker when Lillard rests and can play as a spot-up shooter when he is on the court.

The New Orleans Pelicans are openly discussing star Jrue Holiday in trade talks and several contending teams are pursuing, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 4, 2020

However, if the Portland Trail Blazers plan to go ahead with an NBA trade for the former Philadelphia 76ers star, they will certainly have to part ways with considerable assets, like Lillard's partner in crime, CJ McCollum.

Jrue Holiday's presence in the Portland Trail Blazers team will allow them to have a balanced backcourt, which will certainly translate to winning more games. The Trail Blazers have struggled against guards and forwards in the post-season as well, and Jrue Holiday is a player who will help cover that aspect for Terry Stotts' men.

Nuggets, Warriors, Nets Considered Most Likely To Trade For Bradley Beal, Jrue Holiday https://t.co/VIVJ99O69F — RealGM (@RealGM) November 5, 2020

