NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks were preparing package for 12x All-Star before landing Dejounte Murray

The Atlanta Hawks made a big move when they landed Dejounte Murray in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks on Wednesday. However, according to reports, the team was looking at Kevin Durant's situation with the Brooklyn Nets before the trade.

The 12-time All-Star could have potentially asked for a trade from Brooklyn if Kyrie Irving hadn't decided to opt in with the Nets. Many teams were rumored to be interested in him, and the Hawks were one of those.

RealGM @RealGM Hawks Were Preparing Offer To Nets For Kevin Durant Before Dejounte Murray Trade basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267640… Hawks Were Preparing Offer To Nets For Kevin Durant Before Dejounte Murray Trade basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267640…

Now that Irving has opted in, Durant's future looks set with the Nets. Having failed to make a significant move for Durant, the Hawks decided to onboard another talented player in Murray.

This move seems ideal as they now have one of the best young backcourts in the league. Although the team would have loved to have Durant, Murray is someone the Hawks fans have a lot to be excited about.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Trae Young got his wish with Dejounte Murray arriving to the Hawks in a trade with the Spurs. Trae Young got his wish with Dejounte Murray arriving to the Hawks in a trade with the Spurs. https://t.co/AdwVnbSNtY

At 25, he has proven to be a great point guard who made the All-Star team last year. His ability to get to the basket and get teammates involved is what makes him a stellar player. Having him on the roster reduces some of the burden from Trae Young, who was the only player the offense came from.

Young and Murray can now share the responsibility of the offense and get the best out of each other. If they work well together, they could help the Hawks become a force to be reckoned with.

HawksMuse @HawksMuse Trae Young: Dejounte Murray:

28.4 PTS 21.1 PTS

3.7 REB 8.3 REB

9.7 AST 9.2 AST Trae Young: Dejounte Murray:28.4 PTS 21.1 PTS3.7 REB 8.3 REB9.7 AST 9.2 AST https://t.co/2pQPUVIKjs

How good can Dejounte Murray be with the Atlanta Hawks?

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray is one of the NBA's best young guards. He was a part of the San Antonio Spurs since 2016 and has grown from strength to strength each year. Last season was when the league came to know about his true abilities. The 25-year-old averaged 21/8/9 for the season. He made the All-Star team and almost led the Spurs to the NBA playoffs.

Having a player like him on the Hawks adds more strength to their roster. They already have a talented guard in Trae Young, but always needed a star beside him. In Murray, the Hawks landed exactly the player they were looking for. The 25-year-old is young but has been in the league long enough to know how things function.

He was coached by Gregg Popovich in San Antonio and will be looking to get everything that he learned from there to the Hawks. With Murray coming in, Young's burden of handling the ball is reduced. Murray has elite court vision and could help Young score more efficiently.

Many great defensive teams kept throwing double teams at Young to contain him, but now doing that won't be all that easy. Murray can not only create plays, but he can also get baskets for himself, which is why he is a great acquisition.

HawksMuse @HawksMuse



A little preview of Dejounte Murray on the Hawks. A little preview of Dejounte Murray on the Hawks. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/iZVBgQsLJ6

Having signed him this early in the offseason, the Hawks have a lot of time to figure out how to use him with Young. They will be looking to make a few more defensive signings. Once they do that, they should be a tough team to beat.

