NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics join LaMarcus Aldridge sweepstakes as their search for a frontcourt player continues

The Boston Celtics have been involved in a flurry of NBA trade rumors lately, mostly because of their underwhelming performances this season. Danny Ainge and co. are looking to bolster the squad in key areas, and reports indicate that the front office is adamant about bringing a starting level player to TD Garden.

NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics register interest in LaMarcus Aldridge

Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks

NBA trade rumors indicate that the San Antonio Spurs and LaMarcus Aldridge have mutually decided to part ways. According Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Boston Celtics will be one of the teams interested in acquiring the veteran power forward's services.

Despite adding Tristan Thompson in the off-season, the Boston Celtics' frontcourt has looked quite fragile and adding a player of LaMarcus Aldridge's ilk will certainly make head coach Brad Stevens' job much easier.

Aldridge has averaged 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and a block per game, and has the ability to slot into the Boston Celtics starting lineup as center. Stevens likes playing a switchable, small ball 5, and LaMarcus Aldridge's experience and versatility could lead to a successful marriage between the two parties.

Story: The Miami Heat expressed interest in acquiring Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge. Details of the trade packages discussed on @hoopshype. https://t.co/wGYNAHpn8W — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) March 14, 2021

The Boston Celtics are fifth in the Eastern Conference, but have an underwhelming 19-18 record. They began the second half of the season with a loss to fellow championship contenders Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, and will now travel West to take on the struggling Houston Rockets tonight.

San Antonio Spurs v New Orleans Pelicans

Meanwhile, LaMarcus Aldridge's team, the San Antonio Spurs, has exceeded expectations in the NBA 2020/21 season, and the team is seated in seventh spot in the Western Conference thanks to a 19-15 record. The Spurs roster is brimming with young talent, with the likes of Keldon Johnson and Dejounte Murray having a stellar season.

Pop on LaMarcus Aldridge: “We’ve mutually agreed for him to work on some opportunities elsewhere.” Aldridge will not be back with the Spurs. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 11, 2021

The San Antonio Spurs are confident they will find an NBA trade partner for LaMarcus Aldridge by the end of the week and a contract buyout situation won't arise. They already have a replacement level power forward in Trey Lyles and a solid starting center in Jakob Poeltl. This will make the transition from Aldridge convenient for Gregg Popovich and his staff.

