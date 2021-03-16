NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics could move Tristan Thompson to Toronto Raptors ahead of March 25 deadline

Tristan Thompson hasn't had an impactful season for the Boston Celtics and NBA trade rumors suggest that he could be moved soon with the Toronto Raptors being a potential destination. Thompson joined the Celtics as a free agent ahead of the 2020-21 campaign on a two-year $19 million deal.

The Boston Celtics are looking to find some balance in their frontcourt and Tristan Thompson hasn't been a good fit for them so far. As per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Celtics are exploring trades for him already and the Toronto Raptors could potentially be his next franchise. Haynes wrote:

"League sources said the Boston Celtics could trade their starting center by the March 25 trade deadline, with the Toronto Raptors being a possible destination."

How I envision a BOS/TOR conversation around Tristan Thompson going:



Ainge: "How about Powell? You sure you want to pay him this summer? We'll throw you Carsen to make the money work"



Masai: "You'll take Aron Baynes and you will like it" — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) March 15, 2021

Tristan Thompson averaged a double-double in each of his last two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers but his output has seen a dip in Boston. He's averaged only 7.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Why Tristan Thompson is a better fit for the Toronto Raptors than the Boston Celtics

The Raptors need more size in their starting lineup

The presence of Daniel Theis makes Tristan Thompson a questionable fit for the Boston Celtics. Both play a similar role but Theis' younger age makes him less expendable.

The Cs need a more dynamic forward at the four and Tristan Thompson is as traditional as big men get. A whopping 93.8% of Thompson's shot attempts this season have come from within 10 feet of the basket. He's an able rebounder but can't stretch the floor or create shots for his teammates.

Keeping Up With The Canadians 🇨🇦



Tristan Thompson | vs. LA Clippers



13 POINTS

9 REBOUNDS

2 ASSISTS

1 BLOCK#BleedGreen | @celtics pic.twitter.com/Qddq2TRdLa — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) March 3, 2021

At the same time, his ability to attack the boards would be appreciated by the Toronto Raptors who are the worst rebounding team in the league right now. Aron Baynes' dismal season has forced Nick Nurse to play a small-ball starting lineup with Pascal Siakam operating as the stretch center.

The Toronto Raptors have enough playmakers and shooting versatility to be able to sacrifice a versatile forward for a traditional one in Tristan Thompson.

