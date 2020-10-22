NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics to swoop for Andre Drummond to address problems at center position

After a promising 2019-20 NBA campaign, the Boston Celtics suffered a disheartening 2-4 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals that brought their hopes of winning the championship to an abrupt end. The loss will prompt the franchise to make a few key decisions during the off-season, with NBA trade rumors in this regard suggesting that the Boston Celtics could look to add a frontcourt player to its roster.

NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics to make a move for Andre Drummond

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat - Game Six

After falling two wins short of meeting the LA Lakers in the NBA Finals for a 13th time, the Boston Celtics lost the chance to push their title count to a league-best 18. Instead, the Lakers are now tied with the Boston Celtics with 17 championships apiece.

Dayton’s Obi Toppin a potential target for Boston Celtics if they trade up in NBA draft (report) https://t.co/IuPzxs7dyF — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) October 19, 2020

According to the latest NBA trade rumors, the Boston Celtics could look to make a move for Cleveland Cavaliers big Andre Drummond.

Since his move from the Detroit Pistons, Drummond has struggled with the Cavaliers, with his scoring and rebounding numbers going down when compared to that of previous years.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat - Game Six

However, as per NBA trade rumors, the Boston Celtics desperately need a center. That is because the franchise's only option at the position is an undersized Daniel Theis while its backup center Enes Kanter is set to test the free agency market. In this regard, an NBA trade for Drummond could solve the Boston Celtics' biggest headache as they tend to struggle against teams with dominant centers.

Advertisement

The Boston Celtics made a great run in the playoffs last season but struggled against the likes of Joel Embiid, Serge Ibaka and Bam Adebayo. In their loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals, Adebayo dominated the duo of Enes Kanter and Daniel Theis.

Adding Andre Drummond to its roster will help the Boston Celtics defend centers in the playoffs as well as in the regular season while improving its squad depth as well.

The Boston Celtics face a tougher route to the conference finals next year. For that reason, the management will have to play their cards well to ensure that the franchise progresses past the conference finals and wins the championship.