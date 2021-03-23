NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets among multiple teams interested in Norman Powell

Despite having a stacked roster, the Brooklyn Nets are still looking for deadline upgrades and NBA trade rumors suggest that Norman Powell is on their shortlist. The shooting guard has been in imperial touch since February, but with the Toronto Raptors in free fall, he could be on the move before the trade window slams shut.

As per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Brooklyn Nets are among the teams interested in Norman Powell and could leverage Spencer Dinwiddie to get a deal done. Windhorst mentioned the following on the latest episode of The Hoop Collective podcast.

"There are teams interested in Norman Powell and they [Toronto Raptors] could very well trade him. I know that one of the teams interested in him is Brooklyn [Nets, for example. You talk about Brooklyn upgrading at the deadline, they could. Multiple teams interested in Powell but Brooklyn's in there and they have Spencer Dinwiddie. I know Dinwiddie can't play this year, but to get his Bird Rights, it could be interesting."

Career-high 43 POINTS and 8 THREES for Norman Powell (@npowell2404). 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2ydiPJCJc6 — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2021

Norman Powell has averaged a career-high 19.5 points per game on 49.5% shooting this year which also includes a 43.4% clip from downtown. His individual brilliance hasn't helped the Toronto Raptors, though, who are currently on a nine-game losing streak. With Powell likely to opt out of his player option next season, the Raptors could look to move him ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

NBA Trade Rumors: Will the Brooklyn Nets go for the overkill by pursuing Norman Powell?

The Nets have the best team in the league on paper right now

The Brooklyn Nets have used their exceptions and trade assets to assemble possibly the greatest roster in NBA history. They still have an inactive player in Spencer Dinwiddie, though, whose Bird Rights seem to be of some value for teams likely to rebuild in the next few seasons.

If the Brooklyn Nets do intend to pursue Norman Powell, Dinwiddie's $11.4 million salary could be used for a straight swap as the former is owed $10.8 million this year. The Nets don't necessarily need Powell's scoring ability, but given the increased instances of player injuries this season, they could always use some extra help.

As far as the Toronto Raptors are concerned, though, they can probably extract more value for Powell. If the Raptors do want to sign Spencer Dinwiddie next season, they'll have the cap space to do so if Kyle Lowry walks away in free agency. So it'll be interesting to see if the Brooklyn Nets are able to pull off this trade, in case they decide to zero-in on Norman Powell.

