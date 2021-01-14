NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets willing to mortgage their future as a deal for James Harden looks imminent

The James Harden saga has dominated the headlines this campaign, with NBA trade rumors linking the 2018 MVP with a move away from the Houston Rockets.

A new development has come to light regarding James Harden's situation in Houston. Without further ado, let's take a look at the same.

NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets prepared to go all out to acquire James Harden

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets

As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Houston Rockets are close to agreeing on a deal for James Harden, with the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers the two finalists vying for his signature.

NBA trade rumors indicate the Brooklyn Nets are ready to offer all their future first-round picks and pick swaps in an attempt to create one of the most dynamic big 3s of all time in James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

There was no development on this topic for a while, but James Harden recently re-ignited NBA trade rumors about his Houston Rockets exit, when he publicly admitted he wants a way out.

The Houston Rockets were exploring the possibility of keeping James Harden before the season started, but it seems like the management has given up and is looking for an amicable solution.

James Harden has been in fine form despite hogging the limelight, as he has managed to average 24.8 points, five rebounds and ten assists per game for the season.

He was accused of being unprofessional when he showed up late and out of shape for the training camp, but it is safe to say that he still has been one of the best players in the league so far.

James Harden did not attend Rockets practice today.



The Rockets are sifting through a potential deal soon. Details on @TheAthletic: https://t.co/tTYIRVG8Xg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021

The mercurial point guard had the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers as his preferred destinations since the beginning of this NBA trade saga. But now it looks like the former MVP could have his wish granted by the Houston Rockets front office.

Rockets coach Stephen Silas said James Harden was not at practice today. "We felt that it was best for the group and best for James not to come to practice." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 13, 2021

However, it might come at a steep price for the Brooklyn Nets or the Philadelphia 76ers, who will have to throw the kitchen sink at the Houston Rockets to land James Harden.

