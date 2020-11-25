NBA Trade Rumors: Buddy Hield's latest social media activity hints at a possibility of him leaving Sacramento Kings

The 2020 NBA off-season has been replete with shocking surprises, with a few sought-after free agents like Danilo Gallinari and Marc Gasol moving to teams nobody could have fathomed. NBA trade rumors suggest that more movement could be expected this off-season, as there is massive speculation around Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield's future at the franchise.

NBA Trade Rumors: Buddy Hield hints at an exit from the Sacramento Kings

Since last season, Bahamian sharpshooter Buddy Hield's future with the Sacramento Kings has been a major talking point, as lingering tension has been reported between the player and the franchise's head coach Luke Walton.

Last season, the former LA Lakers coach took out Hield from his starting lineup and replaced him with Serbian guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who has recently joined the Atlanta Hawks.

Since being relegated to the bench at the Sacramento Kings, Buddy Hield has been the subject of a bevy of NBA trade rumors about his exit from the franchise. The shooting guard has given Sacramento Kings fans another reason to worry, as he recently 'liked' a tweet which suggested that he could be on the move from the Kings.

As per NBA trade rumors, if Buddy Hield is indeed looking to move, the Philadelphia 76ers could be a viable destination for him. The 76ers lack a prolific shooter and have registered serious interest in Buddy Hield, who will get a chance to partner superstar Ben Simmons in the franchise's backcourt.

Buddy Hield, who is one of the best shooters in the league, averaged 19.2 points on 39.4% shooting from downtown during the 2019-20 season despite having a limited role. In fact, he has shot the ball at 41.6% from the three during the entirety of his stint with the Sacramento Kings.

The Hawks and Bogdan Bogdanovic have been notified that the Kings will not be matching Atlanta's four-year, $72 million offer to the restricted free agent, league sources say



Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo, Kris Dunn and Bogdanovic to the Hawks in an eventful offseason — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 25, 2020

Buddy Hield's four-year extension with a guaranteed $86 million kicks in this year. That is a fairly valuable deal for an elite shooter who can get 20 points every night. After Bogdanovic's departure this off-season, there is a strong possibility that the Sacramento Kings might lose Buddy Hield as well.