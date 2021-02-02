NBA Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls a possible destination for Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball is in line for a move away from the New Orleans Pelicans and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the Chicago Bulls could be interested. Ball did not get his rookie scale contract extension before the start of the 2020-21 season and will become a restricted free agent in the summer.

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to be active sellers ahead of the NBA trade deadline and Lonzo Ball is among the players they want to ship. As mentioned by Brian Windhorst on The Hoop Collective Podcast, Chicago Bulls could emerge as a landing spot for the point guard. Windhorst explained:

"One of the places that you think of Lonzo as a possibility...would be Chicago, if Chicago might have interest there, but we’ll see about that. Lonzo just had a spectacular game on Saturday, one of the best games he’s had this year, if not the best. It would be an interesting time to trade him."

Lonzo Ball in the win over the Bucks:

𝟮𝟳 𝗣𝗧𝗦 | 𝟴 𝗔𝗦𝗧 | 𝟳-𝟭𝟯 𝟯𝗣𝗧

Making a statement for all trade suitors 👊 pic.twitter.com/d8dF8Z5Y9w — The Bronx Cheer Basketball (@BronxCheerBBall) January 30, 2021

Lonzo Ball is owed $11 million in the final year of his rookie contract.

NBA Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls looking to sort out backcourt by landing Lonzo Ball

The Bulls need to add backcourt depth

The Chicago Bulls boast of two premier scorers in Zach LaVine and Coby White but that's pretty much it when it comes to guards. They need more reliable names in the backcourt and Lonzo Ball comes across as a viable option.

Ball will add some defensive discipline and playmaking, both being skills the Bulls are in desperate need of. He averages 6.4 assists per game for his career and can shoot the ball too – as highlighted by his 27-point game against the Milwaukee Bucks – but is rather inconsistent in this department.

Preparing a trade package for Lonzo Ball shouldn't be the toughest job for the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls don't have young players to give away for him but they have control of their draft picks and could attach some of those to get a deal done.

