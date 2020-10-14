NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Bosh confident Miami Heat and Pat Riley will attract superstar free agents even after going down in the Finals

The Miami Heat capped an incredible season with a run to the 2020 NBA Finals before succumbing against the LA Lakers. Erik Spoelstra's team had to deal with injuries to Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic along the way, but despite Jimmy Butler's heroics, the Heat couldn't get past the LA Lakers. With the Miami Heat looking to shake things up in the off-season, numerous NBA trade rumors seem to suggest that the franchise could be very active in free agency.

How do we define the conclusion of our Eastern Conference Championship season? The end of just the beginning.



A look back at the incredible run we just witnessed... and ahead to our promising outlook to come https://t.co/LLKmG365Y8 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 13, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Bosh reveals why the Miami Heat may be able to attract free agents

Miami Heat is arguably the grittiest team in the NBA. Jimmy Butler and co. are known for their toughness on the court, and Pat Riley has instilled the 'Miami Heat culture' in all the players and even the coaching staff.

With the franchise projected to be one of the teams with considerable cap space, the Heat front office will look to pursue top free agents like Giannis Antetokounmpo this off-season.

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Former Miami Heat big Chris Bosh joined Kendrick Perkins and Brian Windhorst to talk about the team's plans for the upcoming free agency. When asked what he would do if he were a free agent, Bosh responded:

"Oh yeah, absolutely, If I were a free-agent that's where I would try and go, it's not the city. We can talk about how great the city of Miami is, which is great."

ESPN pundit Brian Windhorst then chimed in, talking about Bam Adebayo's future and Miami Heat's pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo. He was quoted as saying in this regard:

"There hasn't been a big free agent in the last 25 years that Pat Riley hasn't wanted to get. So of course, they are going to go after those guys. The interesting thing to watch is what happens with Bam. He has the option of signing a huge extension next off-season; he can be a max player."

Windhorst continued:

"It is interesting to point out that Bam and Giannis have the same agent. If both of them don't sign an extension this season, which they will be presented with, watch out for the Miami Heat."

Following Windhorst's comments, former Boston Celtics star Kendrick Perkins praised Bam Adebayo's performance in the NBA bubble, saying:

"When I look at Bam, for me he is one of the top 3 bigs in the league right behind Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic. And if I'm Bam, it is kinda hard for me to push and pass on this kind of deal."

Bam Adebayo proved his mettle in the Orlando bubble as he played a key role in the Miami Heat's run to the 2020 NBA Finals. He was impactful at both the ends of the court, battling for rebounds and playmaking when necessary.

With the duo of Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat have a bright future ahead.