NBA Trade Rumors: Collin Sexton targeted by Golden State Warriors but may be unwilling to part ways with a few assets

Collin Sexton is in recent NBA trade rumors again after it was reported that the Golden State Warriors have their sights set on the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard. The report comes from Evan Dammarell of Fear the Sword, whose sources also explained what the Warriors are not willing to give up.

“The Golden State Warriors are intrigued with acquiring Collin Sexton but it would not net the Cleveland Cavaliers someone like James Wiseman or the No. 7 pick in this year’s draft, per sources,” Dammarell said.

“The upcoming extension and his overall fit make teams hesitant to acquire him," he added.

The same can be said for Andrew Wiggins, who the Warriors have become high on after turning him into a respectable two-way player. https://t.co/UHfRrbADzp — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) July 18, 2021

If the Golden State Warriors want Collin Sexton badly enough, they may not be getting him without James Wiseman or the No. 7 pick in the draft. In fact, the 14th pick of the draft may even be necessary to get a deal done if they are really interested in acquiring him.

But Collin Sexton’s upcoming extension is a hard pill to swallow for teams who are unsure exactly what they are getting from the 22-year-old. It’s unclear what teams make of Sexton’s value with the extension issue rearing its head and mudding up his actual worth.

Despite that, he is a hot commodity right now and teams are scrambling to figure out how they can make an offer to the Cavs for him in the coming weeks or months.

NBA Trade Rumors: Why are the Golden State Warriors interested in Collin Sexton?

Collin Sexton #2 goes in for a layup as Yuta Watanabe #18 of the Toronto Raptors attempts to block him.

The interest in Collin Sexton by the Golden State Warriors is an intriguing one, given how they still have Stephen Curry on their roster. Are they perhaps preparing for life after Curry?

Curry has one more season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent next year. ESPN's Bobby Marks said that the Warriors guard is eligible to sign a four-year, $215.4 million extension this offseason. Golden State GM Bob Myers said that they’re confident Curry will sign the extension. But what if he doesn’t?

There have been four players that have signed a contract for $200M+.



Steph Curry could be the first player in NBA history to do that twice. pic.twitter.com/ciGuZM9nXO — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) April 21, 2021

Could Collin Sexton be the Warriors’ backup plan? Otherwise, why the sudden interest in Sexton after they were also reportedly considering trading for Damian Lillard?

The 2021 offseason is shaping up to be one of the more interesting summers in recent years. With Curry’s future in a Warriors uniform hanging in the balance, Collin Sexton is unlikely to be the last point guard attached to rumors involving Golden State.

