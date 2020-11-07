NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks possibly in contact with New Orleans Pelicans regarding Jrue Holiday, reveal league insiders

Ever since the 2020 postseason came to an end for the Dallas Mavericks, the franchise has been surrounded by NBA trade rumors. As the team looks to bolster its roster to return even stronger next season, it has been linked to several stars from around the league, with some of the bigger names being Jrue Holiday and Victor Oladipo.

Amidst all the NBA trade rumors linking players with the franchise, Rob Lowe recently commented on the possibility of these trades going through, as well as what the Dallas Mavericks could do to make them happen.

NBA Trade Rumors: Zach Lowe does not believe the Dallas Mavericks can acquire Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday

Speaking on the possibility of the Dallas Mavericks acquiring Jrue Holiday this off-season on 'The Lowe Post', Zach Lowe had this to say:

"I bet that they are one of the teams that's already contacted the Pelicans about Jrue Holiday."

Lowe believes the Dallas Mavericks had, in fact, contacted the New Orleans Pelicans to inquire about Jrue Holiday. But he also reiterated that the former just doesn't have enough to pry him away, making this NBA trade rumor nothing more than a pipe dream.

The New Orleans Pelicans are openly discussing star Jrue Holiday in trade talks and several contending teams are pursuing, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 4, 2020

As a guest on the show, Bobby Marks agreed with Zach Lowe. He emphasized that the franchise just don't have enough trade assets, especially with some of their draft picks already going to the New York Knicks.

Advertisement

Despite how mouth-watering the prospect of Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday on the Dallas Mavericks is, the reasons given by Lowe and Marks are pretty damning. It is, therefore, unlikely that this NBA trade rumor will materialize this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Lowe believes the Dallas Mavericks could realistically obtain Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo

As the topic of a Victor Oladipo trade came up, Zach Lowe had this to say on the very same episode of 'The Lowe Post':

"If he became available, I could see Dallas throwing stuff at Oladipo."

He continued:

"Number 18, plus number 31, plus like these really good role players who are under control for several years, for the most part, who would help any team."

Lowe went on to mention Seth Curry, Maxi Kleber, and Dorian Finney-Smith as role players the Dallas Mavericks could trade away in a move for Victor Oladipo, only adding fuel to the fire of NBA trade rumors surrounding the topic.

Advertisement

While it is difficult to imagine the franchise giving away three of its most valuable role players, a big three of Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and Victor Oladipo could be an enticing proposition.

Another factor that could come into play here for the Dallas Mavericks is the doubt regarding Oladipo's future. While the 28-year-old was a dazzling superstar, he has only just come back from a long-term injury.

But with recent reports of the player making a rapid recovery, and with the Mavericks being a risk-taking franchise, we could well see this NBA trade rumor become reality in the future.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players linked with the Golden State Warriors who could help them win the 2021 NBA Championship