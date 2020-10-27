NBA Trade Rumors: Rudy Gobert to Dallas Mavericks 'makes sense', Indiana Pacers could still offer Victor Oladipo an extension

Rudy Gobert will be entering the final year of his contract next season. Gobert's eligible to sign a supermax due to his All-Defensive honors so far but the Utah Jazz are unlikely to offer him a $200+ million deal. Although he's still expected to sign an extension, it's difficult to ignore speculation from NBA trade rumors. Now, Dallas Mavericks have been mentioned as a potential destination for Rudy Gobert.

While discussing several trade scenarios on The Lowe Post podcast, Zach Lowe mentioned Rudy Gobert and how he would be a good fit for the Dallas Mavericks. Lowe elucidated:

"One of the destinations that if you looked at it in a certain light makes sense for Rudy Gobert is Dallas. ... They are a team that people nominate as a Gobert team. Like screen and roll with Luka, stabilize the defense that was slightly below average. ... If Giannis takes himself off the board by signing that supermax then I think Dallas is a team where a deal like that – not necessarily for Gobert but something that eats into their cap space – becomes a lot more likely."

It's unlikely that a situation arises where Utah Jazz decide to part ways with Rudy Gobert and Lowe mentioned that he does not expect him to join Dallas Mavericks.

NBA Trade Rumors: Victor Oladipo could extend contract with Indiana Pacers

Victor Oladipo is also on an expiring contract with the Indiana Pacers this offseason and many expect him to be traded. However, ESPN's Bobby Marks believes that the Pacers may still offer Oladipo an extension. On the same episode of The Lowe Post, Marks predicted:

"I think Indiana will put in the most they can offer him – I think it's four for $113 [million] – on the table."

Zach Lowe also agreed with Marks and added his comments:

"If I'm his agent I'm looking around at the market, how he's played since a horrific injury, no fault of his own. I'm trying to get back to the table for an extension again. ... If I'm his agent and they're offering me what you just said, I'm signing it on the spot."

Victor Oladipo remains to be the one player to watch out for because of the plethora of NBA trade rumors surrounding him.

