NBA Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons could target Brandon Ingram; Experts advise against spending big on Fred VanVleet

As the top NBA teams battle it out for the coveted NBA trophy in Orlando, teams on the other side of the table are looking to make big changes in the trade market for next season. More NBA trade rumors have emerged, claiming that the Detroit Pistons are will dominate the headlines in the off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons' top target could be Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram is among the top players the Detroit Pistons are targeting this off-season

The Detroit Pistons finished 13th in the Eastern Conference this season. With some NBA trade rumors already surrounding their stars Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin, the Pistons are going to be very active during free agency to look for new faces.

The Knicks, Hawks, and Pistons could run free agency this offseason since they have the most cap space. @ChrisKirschner @JLEdwardsIII and I talked about how they could control the market, who they might make a run at, smart FA additions for each, and more: https://t.co/eRnG7bSp2v — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) September 8, 2020

James L. Edwards, The Athletic's staff writer who covers the Detroit Pistons, recently spilled the beans on who could be top targets for the Pistons this season. Brandon Ingram, the 23-year-old All-Star from New Orleans, is reported to be on the team's radar this off-season.

Your 2020 Most Improved Player is Brandon Ingram 💪



2018-2019 season: 18.3 PPG | 5.1 RPG | 3 APG |

2019-2020 season: 23.8 PPG | 6.1 RPG | 4.2 APG | First time All-Star 🌟 pic.twitter.com/rjWnLXRbAp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 31, 2020

Ingram just won the Most Improved Player award and is among the best free agents available in 2020. James said the Detroit Pistons should go all in and try to acquire Ingram. He said:

"I think the Pistons should throw money at Ingram. He’ll be 24 next season, and that fits with Detroit’s current timeline — or the timeline I think they should have. The Pistons just need young, high-end talent."

James further spoke about how the Brandon could help Detroit in the long run as they try to get back into playoff contention. With age on his side, the 23-year-old could be the face of the Pistons' franchise. He added:

"Ingram would give the franchise an All-Star caliber player who could be the face of the franchise for the next four-plus years."

However, the New Orleans Pelicans also have a young team and the Pistons' hopes might be wrecked if the Pelicans offer a max contract to Ingram during the 2020 off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Experts not sure if Fred VanVleet is the right fit for the Detroit Pistons

Fred VanVleet will be in the free agency market in 2020

Among other NBA trade rumors, Toronto's Fred VanVleet was also among the top free agents that the Detroit Pistons might consider. The 26-year-old guard is having the best season of his career as the Raptors try to defend their championship this year.

But James Edwards expressed some concerns over the Pistons signing VanVleet. He said:

"Are we sure he’s worth the bag from one of the teams that we cover? He’d be great for an organization that already has a firm base, but not sure the Pistons will be significantly better in the long run."

Though VanVleet has been playing a key role for the Toronto Raptors, James is uncertain about whether he can be the face of a franchise. Compared to Brandon Ingram, VanVleet is three years older and might not be suitable for a team that is still in the rebuild phase. James concluded:

"I’m in the camp of using cap space to garner assets and building through the draft … the slow burn."

The Detroit Pistons are among very few teams that have enough cap space to offer a max contract to veteran stars. It'll be interesting to see if the Pistons go after an established star or continue rebuilding for the future.