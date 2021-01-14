NBA Trade Rumors: Executives across the league skeptical about James Harden to Brooklyn Nets move

Following months of NBA trade rumors, James Harden finally moved to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster deal. This move has shaken the NBA fraternity, as the Eastern Conference franchise will be featuring one of the strongest teams of all time this season. It has naturally got the experts and fans talking, and let's see what the executives across the league have to say about it.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, executives around the league believe that the Brooklyn Nets didn't keep their best interests in mind while trading for James Harden. Lowe stated the following:

“I heard a lot of chortling from team executives and agents about the Nets going all-in for a season with no fans and constant virus-related roster disruption: Are we really going to care who wins the title this year? Won’t there be an asterisk?”

The Brooklyn Nets have mortgaged their entire future by adding James Harden to their team. The Nets parted with three first-round picks (22, 24, 26) and four first-round swaps (21, 23, 25, 27) to go ahead with this NBA trade.

They also parted with two promising young players in Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen, who joined the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers respectively. Taurean Prince also joined the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Report: NBA executives laughed at Nets for going all in with James Harden trade on ‘asterisk’ season https://t.co/a4xH6wtmkT — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 14, 2021

The Nets will now feature a lineup consisting of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant, making them the best teams on paper in the NBA. All three players are future Hall of Famers, and James Harden and Kevin Durant have won an NBA MVP award each in the past.

Sources: Full current trade:



Rockets: Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, 3 BKN first-rounders (22, 24, 26), 1 MIL first (22, unprotected), 4 BKN 1st round swaps (21, 23, 25, 27)



Nets: James Harden



Pacers: Caris LeVert, 2nd-rounder



Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021

Durant has won two championships, while Irving has one. Harden has not won a ring yet, and it will be intriguing to see if he does in his first season as a Brooklyn Nets player.

General Manager Sean Marks has made this NBA trade keeping short-term success in mind, and it is safe to say the Brooklyn Nets have bet a lot of capital on this move that has brought James Harden to the Big Apple.

