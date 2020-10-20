NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring options at point guard that will help unleash the full potential of Philadelphia 76ers' star duo

It's no secret that the Philadelphia 76ers are going to be active in this year's trade market. After a disappointing exit in the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs, many NBA trade rumors have suggested that the franchise might break up the Joel Embiid-Ben Simmons core in the upcoming off-season.

While that idea might seem a bit too far-fetched, the 76ers will nevertheless look to add a point guard to their roster in the NBA free agency market before the start of the next season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Analyzing the various point-guard options for the Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to undergo a major roster change after the recent appointment of Doc Rivers, who replaced Brett Brown. The team has two bonafide stars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons but has struggled in the postseason due to poor squad management.

One area where the 76ers are deficient in is the lack of a star presence in the point guard position. That is quite apparent as the team continually struggles to create offensive plays in the half-court.

In this regard, NBA trade rumors have linked the Philadelphia 76ers with a move for veteran Chris Paul, who will be on his way out of OKC Thunder after a successful season with the franchise.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers

Paul's ability to run offense (career 9.5 assists against 2.4 turnovers) and make long-range looks (37%) would make life easier for Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Paul is an adept shooter and will take the playmaking burden, which will enable the team to play more freely.

Houston Rockets are interested in trading for Philadelphia 76ers big man, Joel Embiid.



Hearing that everything is available except James Harden.



Will monitor. pic.twitter.com/szllhrjlEk — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) October 15, 2020

Another option that the 76ers could consider for the point-guard position is Utah Jazz's Mike Conley, who had a tough season after leaving Memphis Grizzlies.

However, the playmaker still possesses All-Star level pedigree, and his ability to be impactful at both ends of the floor could be invaluable for the Philadelphia 76ers. He has averaged 5.6 assists and shot 38% from the 3-point range during his career, something the Philadelphia 76ers could really make use.

As per NBA trade rumors, the Philadelphia 76ers could also make a move for Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum.

It will be difficult for the 76ers to convince the Blazers to depart with McCollum, considering the player's ability to play both on and off the ball. However, if the move goes through, the 76ers will have arguably one of the best backcourts in the NBA with McCollum and Simmons.