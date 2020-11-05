NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo might not sign a supermax extension this season despite Milwaukee Bucks' optimism

Ahead of the start of the next season of the NBA, teams across the league are working on improving their rosters by making attempts to land their preferred players. In this regard, NBA trade rumors have linked various high-profile stars with moves away from their respective franchises this off-season. One of these players is the Milwaukee Bucks' star forward and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who happens to be one of the biggest names in the NBA.

NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo might not sign an extension with the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat - Game Four

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most sought-after players in the NBA. A 2-time NBA MVP award winner, which he won back to back, Antetokounmpo has improved his game significantly since his debut in the competition.

The dominant forward was a force to be reckoned with during the regular season but fell short of expectations in the 2020 NBA playoffs.

However, the player is not entirely to blame for that. In fact, it is his employers, the Milwaukee Bucks, who have failed to put the right talent around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With their latest setback, the Bucks have now undewhelmed in two consecutive postseasons, despite being the best team in the seeding games on both occasions.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a free agent at the end of the next season, and there are numerous NBA trade rumors speculating about his next destination in the competition.

The Milwaukee Bucks are optimistic of retaining the superstar, but even if they don't, they are unlikely to trade him away this off-season.

NBA insider Zach Lowe, who recently did an off-season round-up, opines that Giannis Antetokoumpo may not sign the supermax with the Milwaukee Bucks.

"I don't know what Antetokounmpo is going to do, but I'm on record betting against him signing the supermax this off-season," said Lowe.

The opinion of Zach Lowe, one of the most well-informed sources of news and updates in the NBA, could be hinged on the fact that Giannis Antetokounmpo is entering his prime and may like to play for an NBA championship contender.

The immediate future of Giannis Antetokounmpo could depend on whether he opts to sign a contract extension with the Bucks or not.

In the event that he decides not to extend his stay at the Milwaukee Bucks, NBA trade rumors have suggested that teams like the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks could make a run for the Greak Freak to form the next Big 3 in the NBA.