NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat might have to give up youngster Tyler Herro in order to complete an ambitious move for Jrue Holiday

The Miami Heat capped an incredible season with a run to the 2020 NBA Finals before succumbing against the LA Lakers. With the Miami Heat looking to shake things up in the offseason to make another title run, numerous NBA trade rumors suggest that the franchise could be very active in free agency.

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat looking to acquire Jrue Holiday

2020 NBA Finals - Game Four

Miami Heat were a force to be reckoned with in last season's playoffs. In the finals, Erik Spoelstra's team had to deal with injuries to Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic, and despite Jimmy Butler's heroics, the Heat couldn't get past the Lakers.

Miami Heat are one of the teams which will enter next season with ample cap space to land a superstar who warrants a max extension. And as per NBA trade rumors, they have already shortlisted Jrue Holiday as one of the targets.

According to Miami Heat beat writer Ira Winderman, Pat Riley and the front office are looking to go all out this season, and they are willing to part ways with emerging star Tyler Herro if they can add Jrue Holiday to their squad.

Have addressed this before as a very good fit for the Heat. And, yes, even if it would possibly mean putting Herro in play. Heat are in a seize-the-moment moment. https://t.co/OFbIUABQmg — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 4, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: "I understand the nature of business" - Danny Green on future with LA Lakers and the need for the champions to keep their roster intact

Advertisement

How will Jrue Holiday improve the Miami Heat?

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers

In the postseason, Miami Heat fielded a closing lineup of Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo on several occasions. The team worked really well offensively but had shortcomings defensively, as strong teams hunted matchups against the guards.

The LA Lakers exploited it especially well, as LeBron James drove in the lane after switching onto the defensively suspect duo of Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro.

If the Miami Heat add Jrue Holiday to their ranks, they could stake a claim to be arguably the strongest defensive team in the league. The Heat already have two defensive stalwarts in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, and signing a two-way threat in Jrue Holiday will take them to the next level.

Another benefit of adding a player like Jrue Holiday is that he is an adept 3-point shooter - something the Miami Heat management values a lot. He also has the ability to play the point guard position, which will be a crucial assignment, considering Goran Dragic has been a subject of various NBA trade rumors.

Advertisement

The Eastern Conference will be stronger next year, as NBA trade rumors suggest that teams like Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are going to strengthen further. Miami Heat will have to keep up if they want to reach the finals again, even if it means sacrificing Tyler Herro.

Would Tyler Herro be too high a Heat price for Jrue Holiday? Latest "Ask Ira" at https://t.co/uQaW1zkD8T plus more. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 21, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Options: Analyzing a blockbuster deal between Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers which could lead to league's most lethal big 3