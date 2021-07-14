NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets aggressively pursuing Detroit Pistons' No.1 pick in 2021 draft

The Houston Rockets walked away with the No.2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that they've set their eyes on the Detroit Pistons' pick. Both the Rockets and the Pistons had the joint-highest odds of winning the draft lottery but the latter emerged with the first overall pick.

Considering the talent pool available at the top of the 2021 NBA Draft, several teams will submit offers to the Detroit Pistons for their pick. As per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets are among the more aggressive suitors. Charania wrote:

"The Rockets have been aggressive in their pursuit of Detroit’s No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and have also discussed guard Eric Gordon in trade scenarios, sources said."

If the Houston Rockets are looking to trade up the draft, it's surely because they are enamored by Oklahoma State University prospect Cade Cunningham. A follow-up report from Locked On Cavs podcast co-host Evan Dammarell hints at the same, suggesting that the Detroit Pistons will be open to moving down.

According to sources, the Detroit Pistons are enamored with prospect Jalen Green while the Houston Rockets are keen on Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham.



Trade discussions are ongoing but it feels like those two players are all but locked in at the top of the 2021 NBA Draft. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) July 13, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Can the Houston Rockets get hold of the Detroit Pistons' pick?

If the Detroit Pistons are truly more interested in drafting Jalen Green, they're better off trading down and acquiring an asset from the Houston Rockets in the process. The Rockets have picks #23 and #24 in the draft as well and sending one of them to the Pistons in addition to their No.2 overall pick should be enough.

It's not difficult to fathom why the Detroit Pistons would be keener to draft Jalen Green. He's arguably the most sure-shot bet in this draft to turn into a player who'll average 20 points per game. The Pistons will be able to pair him with a pass-first guard in Killian Hayes, who'll be able to complement Green's scoring game.

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas with GM Rafael Stone [Image: NBA.com]

The Houston Rockets would get their franchise cornerstone and glue guy to build around if they land Cade Cunningham by trading up. Cunningham's 6'8 frame would allow him to pretty much play any position from 1 to 3 based on need. This would give the front office more time to sort out the future of the veterans that the Rockets currently have on their roster.

Edited by Raunak Jaiswal