NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets among 10 teams chasing Myles Turner if he becomes available

The Houston Rockets made it to yet another Eastern Conference semi-final this season, only to lose quite heavily to LeBron James and the LA Lakers team in 5 games. A multitude of NBA trade rumors followed their premature exit from the playoffs, with head coach Mike D'Antoni the first casualty.

Daryl Morey could shake the roster up this off-season, with the franchise determined to win an NBA championship with James Harden at the helm. The Houston Rockets don't have a lot of trade pieces that will entice other teams, which means that the general manager will have to work that much more this off-season to improve the roster.

One player that will fit perfectly with the Houston Rockets' system is Indiana Pacers stretch 5 Myles Turner. However, the Rockets will face tough competition to secure his signature.

NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets could offer Eric Gordon for Myles Turner

Gordon had somewhat of a down year

Myles Turner is almost the perfect modern day center, and exactly what the Houston Rockets demand from their 5. He is an excellent shot-blocker, which he proved in the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Miami Heat.

Turner registered a ridiculous 16 blocks in just 4 games. He also showed off his excellent floor stretching capabilities as he knocked down threes at nearly 43% efficiency. He is quite agile for a 6'11" big man, too.

His diverse skill-set makes him the ideal center for the Houston Rockets. But having said that, the Rockets are not the only team who would love to have Myles Turner in their roster.

According to NBA trade rumors, over 10 franchises would be readying offers for Myles Turner if the Indiana Pacers make him available. His fit with Domantas Sabonis on the court is still questionable, and many have suggested that the Pacers would be better off without Turner.

Although the Houston Rockets lack any hugely impressive trade pieces, they could interest the Indiana Pacers in Eric Gordon. The 31-year-old is a career 37% shooter from three-point range, and averaged over 20 points per game in his prime. He could provide the Indiana Pacers with some very desirable scoring, especially if they decide to part with Victor Oladipo this off-season.

Danuel House Jr. may also need to be included in the trade

Danuel House Jr., along with a future draft pick or two, could be enough to land Myles Turner. Again, whether the trade goes through or not completely depends on what the other teams have to offer.

We look forward to bringing you more NBA trade rumors regarding the same.

