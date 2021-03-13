NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets' Ben McLemore drawing interest from contenders

Ben McLemore revived his career with the Houston Rockets last season and NBA trade rumors suggest that several contenders are interested in his services. The sharpshooter was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2013 with the seventh overall pick but struggled for years before finding his footing in H-Town.

A catch-and-shoot expert, Ben McLemore made the most of playing alongside James Harden last season. With the Houston Rockets struggling to perform now, he's likely to be moved ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Luckily for McLemore, he may be headed to a contending team. As per Kelly Iko of The Athletic, he's attracting interest in the trade market.

In addition to P.J. Tucker, Ben McLemore drawing interest from a number of contenders ahead of the March 25 trade deadline, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) March 12, 2021

Ben McLemore joined the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2019-20 season on a two-year contract. He's owed roughly $2.3 million this season and is on an expiring deal.

NBA Trade Rumors: What can Houston Rockets get for Ben McLemore?

McLemore is a prototypical spot-up shooter

Ben McLemore hasn't been as effective this year but that's simply a case of the team's form rubbing off on him. The Houston Rockets have lost 15 straight games and it's difficult for role players like McLemore to shine in such situations. He did have an impeccable season last year where he averaged 10.1 points per game on 40% shooting from downtown.

I sincerely hope the #Rockets are sellers at the trade deadline this year.



PJ Tucker and Ben McLemore have both had down years and are both expiring. Hopefully a contender is willing to give something of value up for their services. Also need the Knicks to bite on Oladipo. — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) March 6, 2021

Ben McLemore will most likely be expected to play the impact sub's role on any contending team. He can come off the bench, demand limited touches and score a few buckets to quickly swing the game in his side's favor. McLemore can guard up to three positions but isn't really recognized for his defending ability.

The Houston Rockets' best bet would be to demand a second-round pick or a fringe player on his rookie deal for Ben McLemore. Given that he's largely a one-dimensional player, it would be foolish of the front office to expect anything more.

