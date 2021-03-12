NBA Trade Rumors: PJ Tucker frustrated about not being moved yet, may have already played last game for Houston Rockets

PJ Tucker is expected to be moved by the Houston Rockets ahead of the March 25 deadline and has already featured in several NBA trade rumors. However, GM Rafael Stone is taking his time in finding the right deal, much to the chagrin of the power forward.

PJ Tucker is a gritty player who rarely misses games, even if he's not fully fit. On Thursday though, he missed the Houston Rockets' matchup against the Sacramento Kings despite being healthy. As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, this is potentially due to frustration on Tucker's part for not being traded to a contending team yet.

Reporting w/ @espn_macmahon: As Rockets continue to discuss deals with several teams, P.J. Tucker is a healthy scratch vs. Kings and remains frustrated that he hasn’t been moved to a contender, sources said. It's unclear when Tucker will return to lineup before March 25 deadline. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2021

PJ Tucker signed a four-year contract with the Houston Rockets in the summer of 2017. He was the perfect 3-and-D wing to play alongside James Harden. Tucker was expected to be the next player of the trading block following Harden's departure but he continues to ply his trade in H-Town.

No sign of PJ Tucker. pic.twitter.com/etgildNEoN — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) March 12, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Why haven't the Houston Rockets moved PJ Tucker yet?

PJ Tucker is on an expiring contract worth $7.9 million. Tucker played 262 straight games for the Houston Rockets in the regular season so he's almost always fit. Nearly 72% of his three-point attempts come from the corner and he's made them at a 38% clip for his career. Add to this his ability to guard four positions and you'll know why almost every contender this season has been linked to Tucker.

Rockets GM Rafael Stone (left) speaks to James Harden

The delay in trading PJ Tucker likely stems from the Houston Rockets' asking price for him. The front office is aware of the interest he's generating and they're trying to get the best possible deal. It was reported earlier that the Rockets asked for either Duncan Robinson or Tyler Herro from the Miami Heat for Tucker which is quite an exorbitant reach.

The Houston Rockets need to be realistic about the situation. Leaving PJ Tucker disgruntled will only reduce his trade value so the front office needs to negotiate an appropriate deal at the earliest.

Advertisement

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - Miami Heat in talks with San Antonio Spurs to land LaMarcus Aldridge