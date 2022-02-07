NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets looking for a pick in the teens instead of a late first-rounder for former NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner

The Houston Rockets have announced their price for Eric Gordon.

According to Matt Moore of The Action Network, the Rockets are willing to move on from the former Sixth Man of the Year award recipient. Subsequently, they have named their price for any package.

The analyst explained:

"The Houston Rockets have told teams they have two different offers of a first-round pick for Eric Gordon. Houston is also looking for a pick in the teens instead of a late first-rounder for Gordon."

Moore also talked about how the Houston Rockets are not willing to take on any player with a large salary as they intend to keep their books light. He continued:

"The issue is finding a team that won’t send back significant salary as Houston doesn’t want anything major on the books."

With the Rockets in a complete rebuild at the moment, it makes sense for them to try to move on from Gordon. However, Gordon can still make an impact in the league as he is averaging over 14 points per game this season while shooting nearly 43% from beyond the arc.

There are plenty of NBA teams who are in desperate need of shooters, and Gordon could be the man they're missing.

How far can the Houston Rockets go this season?

The Rockets have recorded only 15 wins so far this NBA season

The Houston Rockets are enduring a tough season this year. They are languishing at the foot of the Western Conference standings with a record that makes for tough reading (15 wins and 38 losses).

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets



22 PTS

8 REB



@CreditKarma | Christian Wood had a solid performance against the Pelicans!22 PTS8 REB@CreditKarma | #MoneyMoveoftheGame Christian Wood had a solid performance against the Pelicans!📊 22 PTS📊 8 REB@CreditKarma | #MoneyMoveoftheGame https://t.co/KcMPsDHf0e

However, the primary reason why the Rockets have been so bad this season is the rebuilding process they seem to have undertaken after trading James Harden to Brooklyn. They have suffered because their focus has been on developing young players and building a winning culture.

With that said, it hasn't been all doom and gloom for the Houston Rockets this season. The likes of Christian Wood and young rising superstar Jalen Green have made massive strides in their respective careers and have proven what they are capable of.

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets for the rook quickfor the rook quick 2️⃣ for the rook https://t.co/4CivjAbSFz

The Rockets will likely not be participating in the postseason this year as they are seven games behind the 10th-seeded New Orleans Pelicans.

However, if they can start building a winning culture this summer and acquire the right players with their massive cap space, Houston could once again become a Western Conference powerhouse.

