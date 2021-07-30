NBA Trade Rumors: Indiana Pacers looking to part ways with TJ Warren, Myles Turner and #13 pick, OKC Thunder want to move up in the draft

NBA trade rumors have dominated the basketball news cycle lately, and OKC Thunder and Indiana Pacers are two teams that have heavily featured in these speculations.

Both franchises are expected to have a different look in terms of their roster when the 2021/22 season starts, so let's take a look at the new developments that have come to light regarding them.

NBA Trade Rumors: Indiana Pacers having trade discussions around TJ Warren, Myles Turner, and the #13 pick

Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards - Play-In Tournament

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Indiana Pacers are open to parting ways with TJ Warren, Myles Turner, and the #13 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The franchise is having separate trade discussions involving the three assets.

NBA trade rumors had earlier suggested that the Pacers had attempted to move starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon and the #13 pick for Philadelphia 76ers' star Ben Simmons. Although the bid was rejected, it proves how active the Indiana Pacers front office has been so far in trade talks.

The Indiana Pacers are 'juggling trade talks' involving Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, and the No. 13 pick in separate deals, per @KevinOConnorNBA pic.twitter.com/QcBADhPvFy — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 29, 2021

The Indiana Pacers had an underwhelming 2020/21 season in which they crashed out of the Play-In tournament stage at the hands of the Washington Wizards. As a result, head coach Nate Bjorkgren was fired after just one season in charge, and the Pacers found a familiar face in Rick Carlisle to replace him.

NBA Trade Rumors: OKC Thunder have had discussions about trading up in the draft with the five teams ahead of them

Oklahoma City Thunder v Boston Celtics

Kevin O'Connor also revealed that the OKC Thunder are desperate to move up in the 2021 NBA draft, and have had discussions with all five teams that are in front of them.

OKC Thunder general manager Sam Presti is arguably the most aggressive front office executive in the NBA right now, and it won't be a surprise if he gets his wish granted considering the collection of draft picks the Thunder to have.

Thunder Have Discussed Trading Up With All Five Teams Ahead Of Them https://t.co/WJjsFmy6FZ — RealGM (@RealGM) July 29, 2021

NBA trade rumors have indicated that the OKC Thunder are also willing to move on from Shai Gilegeous-Alexander, which explains the front office's decision to move up in the upcoming draft. The OKC Thunder have been in rebuilding mode for some time now, and it will be intriguing to see if they can trade up in the coming days.

