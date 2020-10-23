NBA Trade Rumors: Indiana Pacers are planning a swoop for Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward to strengthen their frontcourt

After finishing third in the 2019-20 NBA Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics failed in the postseason yet again when they fell to the Miami Heat. However, the young team managed to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. Now its front office will be tasked with finding the right pieces to take the franchise further next season. In this regard, NBA trade rumors have linked the Boston Celtics with several stars, with the franchise also likely to offload a few from its own roster.

NBA Trade Rumors: Indiana Pacers are planning a swoop for Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward was expected to make a promising start to his career when he was brought to Boston along with superstar guard Kyrie Irving. However that didn't happen as the player got injured in his debut game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Despite his slow start, Hayward was impressive for the Boston Celtics last season as he slowly but surely managed to get back to his old self. He has demostrated his ability to lead the team in tough moments as well as make key shots in clutch situations for his team.

The small forward has a player option in his contract for the upcoming season, but according to multiple NBA trade rumors, he is expected to move on from the Boston Celtics.

As per NBA trade rumors, the Boston Celtics' Eastern Conference rivals could be interested in making a move for the former Utah Jazz star.

Even though the Indiana Pacers are a well-drilled unit, there is an issue afflicting the team at the moment. Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis are individually great players. But when the two of them play together, the efficacy of the team's offense gets massively reduced compared to when it is only Sabonis on the floor.

Something worth noting as we get closer to the date when NBA teams can make trades: some with the Pacers still have interest in dealing for Boston’s Gordon Hayward, per sources: https://t.co/E2BJ0JungZ — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 22, 2020

If Gordan Hayward moves to the Indiana Pacers and replaces one of the two forwards, not only would the team become significantly more spaced, but they would also have another ball-handler who could call the shots if needed.

An NBA trade for Gordon Hayward could certainly strengthen the Indiana Pacers, who recently appointed Kevin Bjorkgen. Hayward will add to the likes of Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon, which would present an enticing squad for Bjorkgen to work with.