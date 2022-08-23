NBA Trade Rumors: Insider says the Utah Jazz are waiting for the Knicks to succumb to their desire to acquire 3x All-Star

The New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz have been negotiating a deal surrounding guard Donovan Mitchell. However, the Jazz are playing hardball as they want the farm for their best player.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Jazz, led by their CEO Danny Ainge, want significant draft capital for Donovan Mitchell. Ainge plans to continue squeezing the Knicks out of every possible draft pick for Mitchell.

"The Utah Jazz are waiting for the New York Knicks to succumb to their long-held desire to acquire Donovan Mitchell and sweeten their Mitchell offer, which is said to feature five future first-round picks. That's right: Utah, specifically Danny Ainge, wants more," Marc Stein wrote.

Rudy Gobert's trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves inflated the trade market. The Jazz received five first-round picks and Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Leandro Bolmaro.

The Jazz are heading into a rebuild, hence their request for draft capital. Ainge reportedly doesn't believe Donovan Mitchell is good enough to be a franchise player and lead the Jazz to the promised land.

Moreover, the Utah-based franchise holds all the leverage as Mitchell has a couple of years left on his contract. The Jazz can wait until they receive a satisfactory offer.

Will the Utah Jazz get what they want?

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six

The New York Knicks' desire to attract a marquee player allows the Jazz to request the farm. They haven't had a bonafide superstar since Carmelo Anthony. Kristaps Porzingis was supposed to be their next star, but the front office botched that, trading him to the Dallas Mavericks.

Donovan Mitchell finished last season averaging 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds. He shot the ball better than 44% from the field and over 35% from beyond the arc. His performances in the postseason have been even more remarkable, especially during the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

StatMuse @statmuse Players with more 50-point playoff games than Donovan Mitchell:



Michael Jordan

Wilt Chamberlain

Allen Iverson



That’s it. Players with more 50-point playoff games than Donovan Mitchell:Michael Jordan Wilt ChamberlainAllen IversonThat’s it. https://t.co/1dVJmUCtW6

The Jazz want six first-rounders, according to reports. That seems unrealistic as the New York Knicks can put together a trade around four first-round picks, RJ Barrett and Evan Fournier to balance the salaries.

