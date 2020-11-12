NBA Trade Rumors: 'James Harden and Russell Westbrook are not happy' - Kendrick Perkins raises serious concerns about Houston Rockets' future

The Houston Rockets are going through a phase of change, as the franchise recently replaced their head coach and General Manager. With the season starting next month, new coach Stephen Silas will have very little time to work with the star duo of James Harden and Russell Westbrook. NBA trade rumors have linked the pair with a move away from Houston, and there's been a new update in that regard.

NBA Trade Rumors: Kendrick Perkins reveals James Harden's discontentment with Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Despite acquiring Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster NBA trade in the 2019 offseason, the Houston Rockets fell short of expectations in the playoffs. The Rockets have James Harden and Westbrook in their primes and will be in contention for the championship until these stars leave.

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Recent reports indicate that the duo is not satisfied with how the Houston Rockets are taking shape currently and are concerned about their futures. Harden and Westbrook aim to win a ring with the Houston Rockets, and they feel that the window for their target is going to close pretty soon.

ESPN analyst and former Boston Celtics player Kendrick Perkins sparked NBA trade rumors as he highlighted the same on popular basketball talk show The Jump. Perkins said:

“James and Russ are not happy; I’ve talked to reliable sources...James has not been answering the phone for the ownership, the front office, or Coach Silas for about two weeks now.”

The Houston Rockets are set to face stiffer competition in the Western Conference in the coming season, as their nemesis, the Golden State Warriors, will be back to full strength.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook have expressed concerns about uncertainty of Rockets’ immediate future, sources told @wojespn and me. No trade requests have been made and Harden in particular remains engaged with front office in personnel discussions. https://t.co/kstEVb4EUI — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 11, 2020

The Rockets will need both Harden and Westbrook on the roster to tackle the Western Conference giants in the upcoming season. Zach Lowe also had his say on the situation surrounding the Rockets' star duo and shed light on how the franchise feels about the predicament. He said:

"From what I've heard today, the Rockets are trying to remain calm. There's nothing imminent. They think they can repair whatever needs to be repaired and enter next season with both these guys."

NBA trade rumors indicate that several teams are interested in making a move for both James Harden and Russell Westbrook, and the latter has been linked with the LA Clippers and the New York Knicks recently. On the other hand, The Beard has reportedly drawn interest from the Philadelphia 76ers, who recently hired Daryl Morey.

Kendrick Perkins says James Harden and Russell Westbrook are not happy in Houston



"James has not been answering the phone"



(Via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/aT5OexrEBP — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 11, 2020

