NBA Trade Rumors: John Collins interested in playing alongside Karl-Anthony Towns

After turning down a new contract before the season and with the Atlanta Hawks posting a losing record, John Collins has recently been a player involved in the NBA Trade Rumors.

The power forward is a very lucrative option in the current market and has garnered a lot of interest from around the league. Collins has posted 18 points and 7.6 rebounds a night this season.

Collins will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is a viable option for side's looking to pair his abilities with another star on the court.

NBA Trade Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves viable contenders to acquire John Collins

The Atlanta Hawks have had a turbulent season. Faced with injuries and issues behind the scenes, the franchise enter the All-Star break with a 16-20 record. They've also dismissed head coach Lloyd Pierce.

John Collins is one Hawks star who has been involved in such issues, having butted heads on several occasions with point guard Trae Young.

This has inevitably resulted in him being the subject of NBA trade rumors. In the most recent update on the matter, Darren Wolfson revealed the player's interest in coming to the Minnesota Timberwolves on the SKOR North 'Scoop' podcast.

"From some correspondence with somebody close to Collins, that camp views this situation, the idea of Collins playing next to KAT as favorable.

TRADE RUMORS: The #Timberwolves have shown interest in power forwards Aaron Gordon and John Collins. 👀@DWolfsonKSTP notes Minnesota has inquired about Gordon before. pic.twitter.com/IkXydH5g5A — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) March 4, 2021

There's no doubt that the Minnesota Timberwolves need a dramatic turnaround. Even with the worst record in the league, the franchise are in the market for a shake-up.

They have been looking for a new power forward, hence why they have been involved in NBA trade rumors for John Collins.

John Collins goes off for 34 points, but it wasn't enough as the Hawks come up short. pic.twitter.com/qaAPky6VGo — theScore (@theScore) March 1, 2021

Collins would be an excellent partner for T-Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns in the future. When fit, Towns is a dominant center whose skills would work well alongside Collins' in the frontcourt.

Both players are elite shooters and rebounders and could make the Minnesota Timberwolves competitive again next season alongside D'Angelo Russell.

Although the Minnesota Timberwolves could be keen to bring in John Collins, the Atlanta Hawks will demand a significant asking price given his contract demands.

However, if the T-Wolves are looking towards future campaigns and are looking to move away from relying on draft picks, Collins would be an excellent signing given his athleticism and shooting percentage.