NBA Trade Rumors: Jrue Holiday's versatility could attract the attention of the Denver Nuggets this off-season

After a disappointing end to their NBA campaign, the New Orleans Pelicans are planning a rebuild this off-season. According to NBA trade rumors, guards Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball could be moved away as the team look for the right pieces to complement the 2019 draft's number 1 pick Zion Williamson and 2020 Most Improved Player Brandon Ingram.

NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets planning to add a 3rd star in Jrue Holiday

The Denver Nuggets have been impressive this season. They finished third in the regular season and are now preparing for a showdown with championship contenders LA Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. The team has shown incredible mental toughness, as they made comebacks from 3-1 deficits against the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers to set up a meeting with the Lakers.

Despite that, NBA trade rumors suggest that the Nuggets are looking to scan the free agency market for a third star - someone who can complement Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. As per Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, this missing piece of the puzzle can be Jrue Holiday.

The former 76ers star will be a perfect fit at the Denver Nuggets, as he can play both on and off the ball. When he needs to, he can assume the role of a point guard when Jokic and Murray are resting.

Only six players have averaged 18 points and six assists each of the past three seasons, and Holiday is one of them. He is also a dominant figure on the defensive end, with two NBA All-Defensive selections on his resume.

NBA trade rumors suggest that to go through with this ambitious plan, the Denver Nuggets have the right assets that they will be willing to depart with. Landing a player like Holiday makes the team a championship contender, and the Denver Nuggets will be more than happy to send one of their many role players to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans, on the other hand, will receive either valuable picks or trade chips which they can flip to acquire another star. Pelicans GM Alvin Gentry is building for the future, and his primary objective would be to build a team filled with future superstars.

