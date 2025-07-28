NBA Trade Rumors: Kings double down on plans to dangle seasoned guard in bold pursuit of Russell Westbrook 

  • home icon
By Reign Amurao
Published Jul 28, 2025 23:16 GMT
The Sacramento Kings are in the NBA trade market to potentially trade one of their two guards, Malik Monk or Devin Carter. Last season, they traded longtime starting point guard, De'Aaron Fox, after eight seasons.

"Locked On Kings" podcast host Matt George addressed the team's situation on X on Monday. One of the primary reasons they want to transfer Monk or Carter, according to George's social media post, is the pursuit of Russell Westbrook.

Before signing Westbrook, Sacramento intends to make a trade in its backcourt.

"Both parties have been talking and have had mutual interest since free agency began. That's been well known," George posted. "From what I gather, the Kings are still looking to move a player like Devin Carter or Malik Monk before they can bring Westbrook in. The Kings have a logjam at the guard position and very little financial flexibility to work with."
Westbrook spent the 2024-25 season with the Denver Nuggets. He appeared in 75 games, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists. The nine-time All-Star had a bench role with the Nuggets and will likely have a similar role with Sacramento.

Sacramento have tried looking for a trade partner for some time. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the team has been active in trade talks regarding Monk and Carter. The organization is reportedly looking to receive a first-round pick in a potential exchange involving either guard.

Kings' Monk linked to the Miami Heat

There haven't been any serious trade talks regarding Monk. On Sunday, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel proposed a trade that would lead the Kings to move the 2024 Sixth Man of the Year runner-up to the Miami Heat.

Siegel suggested a four-team trade that includes the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz. Sacramento would receive Jonathan Kuminga, a player who has been linked to them this offseason. The Heat would acquire Monk and KJ Martin.

The Warriors will gain Devin Carter, Haywood Highsmith and a 2027 first-round pick from the Kings. Finally, the Jazz will get Terry Rozier, the Heat's 2029 first-round pick and a second-round pick from the Charlotte Hornets.

“Finding a team that wants either DeRozan or Monk this late in the offseason would be tough, but the Heat have wanted to move off Terry Rozier’s contract for quite some time,” Siegel wrote.
The trade will be beneficial for Sacramento since they'll have Kuminga.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
