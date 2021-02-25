NBA Trade Rumors: Kyle Lowry prefers a move to Philadelphia 76ers

Kyle Lowry has been recently linked with a move away from the Toronto Raptors and NBA trade rumors suggest that he prefers a move to the Philadelphia 76ers. Lowry is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Set to turn 35 in a month, Kyle Lowry isn't getting any younger. He's a fan favorite and played a crucial role in leading the Toronto Raptors to the 2019 NBA Championship. However, the Raptors intend to start afresh by replacing him with younger options.

Past reports have already noted Philadelphia 76ers' interest in Lowry and as per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, such a move would appeal to the veteran point guard. Pompey wrote:

"A source said Lowry would like to be in Philly. The source believes the Sixers and Raptors might be able to get something done. But if it comes to that, Toronto would most likely want some picks, young players, and veterans with expiring contracts for Lowry, who’s making $30 million this season."

Kyle Lowry is 6ft 205lbs 35 years old and won’t let you stop him from getting in the paint, takes charges rebounds defends and leads pic.twitter.com/TOIu3WHgjz — Charlie Max Torres (@bucketsworth) February 13, 2021

As good as the Philadelphia 76ers are this season, they lack veterans with extensive playoff experience on their roster. They've also been prone to falling apart in crunch situations in the past. Kyle Lowry can come in and act as the glue that binds the Sixers together with his leadership.

NBA Trade Rumors: Deal that Philadelphia 76ers can offer for Kyle Lowry

Tyrese Maxey

The Toronto Raptors are unlikely to agree to a deal unless the Philadelphia 76ers offer them a young player with high upside. Rookie Tyrese Maxey is someone who'll entice the Raptors. The point guard out of Kentucky plays good defense and can develop into a solid 3-and-D player.

The Philadelphia 76ers can also attach their first-round pick for 2021 which is likely to be in the high 20s. After that, it becomes a case of matching Kyle Lowry's $30 million salary.

Danny Green's $15.3 million contract will have to be added to the trade package. Besides Green, the Toronto Raptors can have their pick from a slew of expiring contracts. Mike Scott, Terrance Ferguson, Tony Bradley and Vincent Poirier all play a negligible role for the Philadelphia 76ers. Any combination out of these players that takes care of the financial aspect can be used to complete the trade.

